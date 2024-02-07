Entity:Innovation & Engineering
Design the future, change the world. This statement embodies how we approach design at bp, empowering our company’s net zero ambitions by decarbonizing design and designing for decarbonization to make a positive difference for people and the planet.
We are looking for a strong experience design lead to join our fast-growing team to support the integration and advancement of design at bp.
This individual will work closely with and under the guidance of design leaders and partner with product and technology teams to bring the right skills and capabilities to discovery and delivery squads supporting a Unified Data Experience (UDX) unleashing bp’s data power. UDX will make data simple to find and use for anything, helping everyone reach their goals in bp.
You will provide guidance and oversight to designers, lead with influence to ensure that the designers and their squads have clarity on key objectives and are empowered to deliver impactful customer and business outcomes.
The role will suit an inspirational design leader, who cares deeply about developing and cultivating the careers of experience designers, while embedding UX processes, ways of working and standards for design. As a multi-disciplined design lead, you will have excellent customer engagement skills, and partner collaboratively to integrate design across digital and cross-functional teams.
Why join bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment where everyone is respected and treated fairly. Many aspects of our employees’ lives are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options (60% office, 40% remote), a generous compensation package, paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Design, User Experience Design, User interface design
