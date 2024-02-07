Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Design the future, change the world. This statement embodies how we approach design at bp, empowering our company’s net zero ambitions by decarbonizing design and designing for decarbonization to make a positive difference for people and the planet.Getting to a net zero future will require us to redesign everything… reinvent products, rethink innovation, reshape enterprises, and re-imagine how people interact with energy. Our bp design and change management team is passionate about designing for a more digital and sustainable future, and putting humans at the heart of design.We can’t do this alone, so we partner with the digital product and technology teams in the discovery and delivery of products, applying sustainable design thinking, research and bp human experience design (bphxd) best practices and skills to enable more consistent, simplified and engaging experiences for our customers across the global scale of bp’s digital ecosystems, apps and interfaces.



Job Description:

The role

We are looking for a strong experience design lead to join our fast-growing team to support the integration and advancement of design at bp.

This individual will work closely with and under the guidance of design leaders and partner with product and technology teams to bring the right skills and capabilities to discovery and delivery squads supporting a Unified Data Experience (UDX) unleashing bp’s data power. UDX will make data simple to find and use for anything, helping everyone reach their goals in bp.

You will provide guidance and oversight to designers, lead with influence to ensure that the designers and their squads have clarity on key objectives and are empowered to deliver impactful customer and business outcomes.

The role will suit an inspirational design leader, who cares deeply about developing and cultivating the careers of experience designers, while embedding UX processes, ways of working and standards for design. As a multi-disciplined design lead, you will have excellent customer engagement skills, and partner collaboratively to integrate design across digital and cross-functional teams.

Responsibilities

Curate the vision, informing the product strategy and delivery teams

Be the voice of the customer, validate and champion the desired user outcomes

Be a key contributor to deliver and guide an iterative roadmap from 'proposition to solutions (Experiments, proof of concepts, pilots, MVPs)'

Be a representative of bphxd’s Design & Change Management (D&CM) team, participating in strategy & planning activities

Build resource plans (in partnership with DesignOps) to ensure clarity and forward planning

Be a contributing member of the product leadership team and work with design leaders to represent the needs of squads in their planning activities and product reviews

Guide and empower practitioners within the product squads, across discovery & delivery

Host regular design crits and peer reviews, enabling our leadership to drive quality of outputs and compliance with design standards & design system, agreed methodologies, and other standards such as accessibility & inclusion

Diarise and facilitate regular design & change maturity assessments on agreed products, collaborating with D&CM practitioners, product partners and other teams to identify and prioritise improvement activities and build roadmaps

Ensure all practitioners within product squads have clear objectives and key results which have been agreed with product partners, and report progress against them at an agreed frequency

Participate in some ‘hands on’ work as required in the capacity of “player/coach”, for example facilitating workshops, participating in Design Sprints or collaborating in design reviews and take the lead on design direction and outcomes

Requirements

Proven experience in digital transformation and strategy, providing confidence to drive delivery with senior leaders.

Strong stakeholder management skills to challenge, collaborate and partner with leadership teams

Experience working in enterprise systems with complex data.

Have worked in low digital maturity organisations, with the ability to educate partners on the design thinking.

BS/MS degree; preference for human computer interaction, product design, UX design, computer science; or equivalent experience.

Experience leading diverse teams as a design manager/lead in-house or at an agency.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Knowledge of agile or lean UX or product methodologies within a collaborative, agile environment is a plus.

Why join bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment where everyone is respected and treated fairly. Many aspects of our employees’ lives are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options (60% office, 40% remote), a generous compensation package, paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Design, User Experience Design, User interface design



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.