Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.



Job Description (Position Summary)

The Design Project Management Advisor (Midwest) of Asset Management reports to Design and Technical Standards Manager and is responsible for overseeing the coordination and administration of all aspects of structural and facility development project management of Midwest US sites including planning, organizing, executing, and reporting project activities. This position requires exposure to all functional areas of the business, including Operations, Marketing, Finance, Store Development, and the Executive staff.



Essential Job Functions Provide overall Project Management, including the development, implementation and maintenance of the critical path and development strategies for all aspects of Architectural and Engineering deliverables within building and facility development processes from prototypical design and existing store modifications through construction completion and facility handoff. Responsible for managing the activities of 3 rd party Architects and Engineers (structural, mechanical, plumbing, and electrical) as assigned to all NTI (New to Industry), ESA (Existing Site Acquisition), and DCA (Desirable Competitive Acquisition) structural design and construction documentation processes, including Architectural, Structural, Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing engineering of and supporting above-ground facility development, and facility engineering and consultative input on IM (Integrity Management), RC (Regulatory Compliance), and CM (Commercial Maintain) projects, as assigned, for Company Owned and MSCO (Multi-Site Contract Operator) locations Collaborate with the Development and Branded Image Teams to ensure all required jurisdictional approvals are obtained and maintained to allow for full construction or remodel of NTI, ESA, and DCA sites Participate in scope walk through for ESA/DCA sites, assess and contribute expertise in plan formulation for operational and brand modifications of the facility, ensure regulatory and safety compliance for plans, and provide functional assurance for each project Establish, document, communicate, and ensure compliance with all building design standards for implementation in site improvement plans Directly solicit and manage external consultants, ensuring project deliverables are developed to established standards at the required level of quality, within budget, and on-time Execute standardized industry contractual documents related to all facility and structure projects including AIA Master Services Agreements with qualified consultants. Provide critical constructive feedback and critical thinking to conceptual site plans, structural design strategies, and cost estimates based upon strong working knowledge of Thorntons/BP/ampm design criteria and engineering best practices. Represent the company through applications, interviews, and public hearing processes on zoning, planning, variance, and permitting issues with the appropriate AHJ, including any Standard or Appeals Boards. Perform other duties as assigned.



Core Behaviors:

Safety - demonstrate personal and staying safe at service stations

Respect - create an inclusive and diverse workplace

Excellence - pursue systematic management through standardization & clarification

Courage – ability to challenge status quo

One Team - work with all stakeholders to achieve the best results Travel up to 25%

Education Bachelor's degree in Construction Management, Engineering, Architecture, or equivalent PMP certified or Equivalent Experience 3-5 years of experience in multi-unit retail design and development Understanding of retail operations very beneficial Skills & Competencies Strong Project Management and Analytical skills Proficient in Construction technology and tools, including Microsoft Office, AutoCAD/Revit, and AIA contracts Strong presentation and negotiation skills Excellent written and verbal communication skills Ability to manage multiple priorities Excellent Organizational skills Ability to communicate with all levels of the Organization Excellent critical thinking skills



