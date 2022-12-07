Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in digital design is an opportunity to grow and deliver innovation at pace while shaping the future of bp.

Our bphxd (Human Experience Design) team is passionate about designing for a digital and sustainable future and putting humans at the heart of design. As part of the team, you’ll be transforming bp to a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop new businesses, products, and services, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the digital heart of bp.

We are looking for a Design Thinking Lead to join our fast-growing central Design team and to be the evangelist for Design Thinking across the organisation. We are seeking a results-oriented individual with experience in educating and advocating design thinking methodologies in complex environments and has a track record in developing a world class design thinking curriculum and capability.

Your Accountabilities

Own the bp Design Thinking Framework, Learning paths and delivery

Create and execute the strategy to embed Design Thinking skills across the organisation

Establish and grow a network of design thinking coaches to transform bp

Plan the roll out of the learning phases and solidify the approach to Design Thinking Learning

Mature the Design Thinking framework, expand the methods as needed

Create the governance model to ensure adherence to the Design Thinking methods

Work with designers and agencies to ensure they are aligned to bphxd design thinking standards and processes

Collate, contribute to, and encourage the adoption of design thinking methods within the Design Handbook to grow design capability across bp.

About you

You’ll contribute and lead areas such as crafting the design culture and processes and collaborate on big and meaningful design challenges. You have:

Desire to join a dynamic and diverse team that is transforming bp, and the energy industry

Experience as a thought leader in design thinking methods and practices (planning design workshops, design sprints and design delivery)

Experience guiding and educating designers and the business on Design Thinking processes and approaches

Planned and lead Design Thinking engagements including workshops in a large and complex organisation