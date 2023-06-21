Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in digital design is an opportunity to grow and deliver innovation at pace while shaping the future of bp. Our bphxd (Human Experience Design) team is passionate about designing for a digital and sustainable future and putting humans at the heart of design. As part of the team, you’ll be transforming bp to a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop new businesses, products, and services, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the digital heart of bp.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

We are looking for a Design Thinking Lead to join our fast-growing central Design team and to be the evangelist for Design Thinking across the organisation. We are seeking a results-oriented individual with experience in educating and advocating design thinking methodologies in complex environments and has a track record in developing a world class design thinking curriculum and capability.

Your Accountabilities

Own the bp Design Thinking Framework, Learning paths and delivery

Create and execute the strategy to embed Design Thinking skills across the organisation

Establish and grow a network of design thinking coaches to transform bp

Plan the roll out of the learning phases and solidify the approach to Design Thinking Learning

Mature the Design Thinking framework, expand the methods as needed

Create the governance model to ensure adherence to the Design Thinking methods

Work with designers and agencies to ensure they are aligned to bphxd design thinking standards and processes

Collate, contribute to, and encourage the adoption of design thinking methods within the Design Handbook to grow design capability across bp.

About you

You’ll contribute and lead areas such as crafting the design culture and processes and collaborate on big and meaningful design challenges. You have:

Desire to join a dynamic and diverse team that is transforming bp, and the energy industry

Experience as a thought leader in design thinking methods and practices (planning design workshops, design sprints and design delivery)

Experience guiding and educating designers and the business on Design Thinking processes and approaches

Planned and lead Design Thinking engagements including workshops in a large and complex organisation

Supported teams with planning and executing Design Thinking engagements

Experience of working in a complex business environment supporting projects working to tight deadlines.

A structured approach to work and are an advocate for user-centred design.

Knowledge of agile, Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative environment.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



