Design consultant (Workplace Design Manager)

Responsible for managing a team to accountable for making recommendations and analysing the economic impact and the feasibility for the opening of new sites or the relocation of existing sites, while directing and controlling external parties by ensuring that the costs and quality requirements are met.

People & Culture



Business Support Group



Responsible for managing a team to accountable for making recommendations and analysing the economic impact and the feasibility for the opening of new sites or the relocation of existing sites, while directing and controlling external parties by ensuring that the costs and quality requirements are met.



Workplace Design Consultant

Role Synopsis

Following the fundamental restructure bp undertook in 2020 to reinvent the business and aim to a net zero ambition by 2050 or sooner, bp workplaces needed transforming to align and represent our new vision. Now in 2023 we are “transforming whilst performing” and are well underway in delivering first class, pioneering, fully integrated and sustainable workplaces. Our new workplaces offer flexibility and choice for our people that align to our organisational Aims.

The Workplace team are accountable for leading the end-to-end property lifecycle for bp’s corporate office portfolio. Operating in 50 plus countries and over 100 diverse locations the team are central to the transformation of the workplace experience and the associated services. The team have a bold transformation agenda across our key locations. The Workplace vision is to create and curate safe, net-zero workplaces that our people love and that help us think, work, and connect together, wherever we are in the world.

The Global Workplace team sits within the People & Culture entity in bp. The team comprises of global Subject Matter Experts and Regional delivery teams who together work with the business to develop and deliver services and solutions complemented by our service partners.

This role of Design Consultant/Manager will assist the Global Head of Workplace Design and the wider Workplace Transformation (WT) and Workplace Services (WS) teams and their Weevo partner JLL , working towards change the way we design and use our offices.

This role will support the change in design thinking through to leading the implementation and execution of design transformation of our offices for the future.

This role will support the creation of purposefully designed environments that incorporate the latest innovations from the external marketplace, evolving bp offices to be best in class globally, for attracting talent, engaging bp colleagues, integrating new technologies and mapping the colleague experience through the design cycle.

This role will have a significant positive impact on bp’s ability to recruit new talent as the designs of our offices will signal the organisation’s pivot from the past towards ambitious change and reinvention.

This role will change bp businesses by engaging them in a dialogue as to how we best accommodate their needs whilst still retaining control over the consistency of new design principles.

Key outcomes from the role will be

Assisting in the compilation, acceptance, roll out and development of the BP Workplace Design Playbook globally

To develop centrally controlled, but locally sourced, designs for Americas, ASPAC and EMEA regions ensuring consistency of approach and alignment to key design principles through the design development phases of all capital projects

Working with regional and local teams to ensure each new capital investment in workplace fit out adheres to the developed design philosophy and principles regardless of region

Deliver safe, efficient, and engaging workplace environments

Assisting in the compilation of new architectural, furniture and product frameworks, to maximise economies of scale and consistency of design globally

Assisting in the production of sustainable & inclusive design that reflects our net zero ambition in terms of sourcing, product lifecycle, design approach, but also reflects the diversity of our organisation

Receiving outstanding feedback from colleagues and customers on the quality of the designs and how it supports their day-to-day activities

Key Accountabilities

Assist and deputise in all workplace design matters relating to the development and delivery of capital projects globally

Be a custodian of the new bp design standards and the workplace playbooks assisting the Workplace Transformation team on staff engagement matters to enable the change

Provide oversight to all capital projects undertaken globally, working with the teams from Capital Projects, Workplace Transformation, Workplace Services, Group Real estate and Innovation & Engineering to ensure a fully integrated approach to the projects and alignment to the workplace strategy

Assist in the completion and lead the amendment process in developing the bp workplace design guide, space standards, and minimum design standards, bringing to bear external best practice and maintaining visibility of industry trends and forward direction

Working with local partners and designers to ensure local identity is incorporated into regional projects, appropriate to the bp workplace design playbook guidance

Assist and deputise in the design development process with framework architects throughout the entire project process to ensure consistency and alignment to the design playbook principles

Protect workplace design playbook principles, ensuring alignment to bp’s global net zero sustainability ambitions, and bp’s latest standards for Accessibility, Diversity, and Inclusion

Support the day-to-day management of external design/architectural and FF&E framework suppliers and their internal teams including performance management, proposal definition and quarterly reviews.

Essential Education

Degree level qualification or equivalent experience working in Architecture, Interior Design or Workplace Design

Essential Experience and Key Requirements

Validated creative design ability in delivering pioneering, next generation creative & digitally integrated workplaces in a large multi-national organisation

Demonstrable ability to build strong relationships with businesses and functions within an organisation to ensure appropriate engagement

Experience in engaging and supporting partners through design and development stages and generation of strategic briefs for approval

Experience in architectural framework and FF&E tender processes including the execution of RFI/RFPs to seek proposals from the external market

Knowledge and experience of FF&E markets in Americas, ASPAC and EMEA regions

Experience in supporting projects in Americas, ASPAC and EMEA regions

Confirmed experience in supporting the design and delivery of market leading sustainable, accessible, and inclusive workplace environments

A shown ability to handle multiple projects of various complexities and scale simultaneously

An inquisitive yet respectful approach, continually promoting innovation and continuous improvement

Desirable Criteria

Track record in designing and delivering highly co-working spaces for large corporates

Significant design experience working with corporate workplaces and aligning to global organisational aims and beliefs

Understanding of the key RIBA and/or AIA design stages on major capital projects, ensuring delivery to cost and programme

Understanding of the construction process and architectural detailing to ensure quality is maintained throughout the project lifecycle

Experience with global design playbooks/guides and space metric tools to support large scale capital projects

Knowledge of both existing and new furniture products and suppliers in the marketplace to support product selection for projects and their sustainability credentials

Working with and management of external consultants

Understanding of the next generation of workplace technology underpinning future workplace projects and its integration into the physical workplace infrastructure

Confident individual who takes ownership and leads by example

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Outstanding customer engagement skills

Good communication skills both verbal and written with a collaborative and flexible style

Pragmatic, results driven, and execution focused

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Building services and standards, Building sustainability, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous improvement, Contract Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Financial Analysis, Integrated planning, Project execution planning, Project Management, Real estate and location Strategy, Safety Leadership, Strategic Planning, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management, Translating strategy into plans, Workplace colleague experience, Workplace Design



