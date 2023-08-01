Design consultant (Workplace Design Manager)

Responsible for managing a team to accountable for making recommendations and analysing the economic impact and the feasibility for the opening of new sites or the relocation of existing sites, while directing and controlling external parties by ensuring that the costs and quality requirements are met.
Responsible for managing a team to accountable for making recommendations and analysing the economic impact and the feasibility for the opening of new sites or the relocation of existing sites, while directing and controlling external parties by ensuring that the costs and quality requirements are met.
Following the fundamental restructure bp undertook in 2020 to reinvent the business and aim to a net zero ambition by 2050 or sooner, bp workplaces needed transforming to align and represent our new vision. Now in 2023 we are “transforming whilst performing” and are well underway in delivering first class, pioneering, fully integrated and sustainable workplaces. Our new workplaces offer flexibility and choice for our people that align to our organisational Aims.
The Workplace team are accountable for leading the end-to-end property lifecycle for bp’s corporate office portfolio. Operating in 50 plus countries and over 100 diverse locations the team are central to the transformation of the workplace experience and the associated services. The team have a bold transformation agenda across our key locations. The Workplace vision is to create and curate safe, net-zero workplaces that our people love and that help us think, work, and connect together, wherever we are in the world.
The Global Workplace team sits within the People & Culture entity in bp. The team comprises of global Subject Matter Experts and Regional delivery teams who together work with the business to develop and deliver services and solutions complemented by our service partners.
This role of Design Consultant/Manager will assist the Global Head of Workplace Design and the wider Workplace Transformation (WT) and Workplace Services (WS) teams and their Weevo partner JLL , working towards change the way we design and use our offices.
This role will support the change in design thinking through to leading the implementation and execution of design transformation of our offices for the future.
This role will support the creation of purposefully designed environments that incorporate the latest innovations from the external marketplace, evolving bp offices to be best in class globally, for attracting talent, engaging bp colleagues, integrating new technologies and mapping the colleague experience through the design cycle.
This role will have a significant positive impact on bp’s ability to recruit new talent as the designs of our offices will signal the organisation’s pivot from the past towards ambitious change and reinvention.
This role will change bp businesses by engaging them in a dialogue as to how we best accommodate their needs whilst still retaining control over the consistency of new design principles.
Key outcomes from the role will be
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education
Essential Experience and Key Requirements
Desirable Criteria
Additional Information
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Building services and standards, Building sustainability, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous improvement, Contract Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Financial Analysis, Integrated planning, Project execution planning, Project Management, Real estate and location Strategy, Safety Leadership, Strategic Planning, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management, Translating strategy into plans, Workplace colleague experience, Workplace Design
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.