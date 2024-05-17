Design ops specialist

Entity:Innovation & Engineering
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The role
We are looking for a DesignOps Specialist to join our core DesignOps team to support them in building outstanding user experiences. We are seeking a results-oriented individual who can ensure designers have the right tools and processes to create awesome experiences whilst keeping a handle on budget, timelines and capacity.
You will have a structured approach and will be an advocate for user centered design. You will contribute to crafting the design culture and process improvements and collaborate on big and meaningful design challenges.
Your Accountabilities
Actively engage with and follow the standardised design processes, principles and standards set for bp
Actively engage with and use the design tools set for use at bp
Actively engage with and contribute to key rituals, meetings and forums, e.g. the Design Guild
Know where to find research data and design assets to inform design work.
Adhere to the standards and guidelines for measuring design outcomes
Engage with internal and external opportunities for evangelising and socialising design at bp (e.g. conferences, panels, social, blogs)
Develop relationships with third-party design agencies, and actively work to integrate them within the team
Support the management and allocation of system and tool licenses to designers across bp
Support the co-ordination of equipment and logistics for the team (e.g. travel planning)
Demonstrate an ability to communicate and collaborate with a range of third-party agency partners
About you
Desire to join a dynamic and diverse team that is transforming bp, and the energy industry.
Experience of working in a complex business environment supporting projects working to tight deadlines.
Experience working in-house or at a design agency, with a focus on design operations.
A structured approach to work and are an advocate for user-centred design.
Knowledge of agile, Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative environment.
Experience of supporting a design team in a project management capacity.
Strong written and verbal communication skills
Why join bp
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options (60% office, 40% remote), a generous compensation package, paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.