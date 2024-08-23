Relocation may be negotiable for this role

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

The technology team that underpins the Trading and Shipping business unit is looking to establish a dynamic and growing team in Hungary to work alongside the business teams that operate in country and enable the significant growth agenda. We are looking for energetic and dynamic individuals to join this team as it starts and grows to help shape the team and help us grow and support the significant business growth agenda.

We are currently looking for a DevOps Engineer for a suite of applications built upon the Palantir platform in the Operational Risk Controls space to enable rogue trader risk mitigation. As part of the team you will contribute to the end-to-end services for the applications, from analysis, requirements, design, development, deployment and operations.

You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi-disciplinary squads.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead the team providing the end-to-end services for the operational risk controls for bp's trading organisation.

Work closely with stakeholders to ensure functionality and services deliver the required value and operate as intended.

Maintain the required documentation for the delivery of new functionality, and operation of existing products.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

4+ years in designing, building and supporting complex enterprise software systems in a trading environment.

Strong analytical and problem-solving capabilities and the understanding and interpreting data.

Proven track record in establishing and maintaining partnerships and work directly with users in their domain to understand and document their processes, gather requirements, define fit-for-purpose solutions and partner for better products and services.

Experience working with multi-disciplinary, geographically remote users and teams.

The ability to collaborate and clearly communicate including technical discussions with a non-technical audience.

Fluency in Azure DevOps/Jira, Python, PySpark, Java, and SQL.

Excellent understanding in data structures, algorithms, runtime complexity, design patterns and principles such as SOLID, MVC, SOA, etc.

Experience in developing microservices based on JSON and REST APIs using serverless framework

Proficiency in cloud-native technology, such as containers, bastions, managed identities, etc.

Basic understanding of TCO, return on investment, CBA and vulnerability assessment and threat modelling, with sound judgement in business value and risk exposure.

Proven Knowledge in Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery.

Experience performing data integration and analysis.



Desirable Criteria:

Experience working with data analytics platforms, such as Palantir or Dataiku.

Experience working within a commodities trading environment.

Good understanding of privacy, data protection and cybersecurity principals, enterprise identity systems, authentication protocols, encryption keys, and other enterprise infrastructure technologies.

UI/UX experience.

PowerShell and PowerBI

Broader development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++).

Project Management experience delivering IT-led projects.

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions.

Highly responsible, self-motivated and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment; exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned.

Strong team player with a customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures.

Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly changing technical environment.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

