Developer Tooling Team Lead

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer, you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar in leading teams using lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi disciplinary squads.bp operates a discipline based organization and Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You coach others in the Discipline to drive improved performance across our business.You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.



Developer Tooling Team Lead

The Developer Tooling team designs, builds, and operates platform products, services and underpinning tool stacks to support developers in being more productive. The team provides the closely coupled ecosystem of technology that enables teams to deliver safe, compliant, and reliable digital products at scale. Our DevOps engineers are tasked with helping other development teams adopt modern ways of working and being successful in using our tools and services. The lead role will be a mix of strategic planning and stakeholder engagement and hands on development.

Responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Enterprise tooling estate, including ADO, Jenkins, Splunk, Grafana and more. This includes ensuring the team has appropriate SLOs defined and monitored; sufficient levels of supporting staff to handle incidents and being accountable for internal and external audit.

Ensure we have the right mix of skills within the team – this includes a broad knowledge of DevOps and SRE practices as well as deep expertise in specific tools and technologies.

Define and roll-out a long-term Enterprise tooling strategy, that includes bringing on new best in breed offerings as well as decommissioning legacy technologies – and working with our users across the company in making required transitions between tools.

Collaborate closely with global development teams to ensure that the DevOps tools and processes are aligned with the needs of the business. This includes troubleshooting issues and providing guidance on best practices for using DevOps tools and processes. Result: Effective collaboration that ensures DevOps tools and processes meet the needs of the business and support the successful delivery of software projects

Recommend, be opinionated about and be experienced with powerful tools and technologies to improve the development capabilities of software development colleagues. Create proofs of concept and be involved with early implementation of new technologies and improvement of existing technologies.

Manage teams of Platform, DevOps and Site Reliability engineers to establish and maintain continuous integration and deployment, infastructure as code, quality assurance and other engineering best practices.

Responsible for the optimisation of cloud costs across the Enterprise tooling estate. Understand cost drivers, value to the business and where efficiencies can be made in both AWS and Azure.

Responsible for the reliability of platforms and tools across the estate. Ensure monitoring and alerting is impactful and lends visibility and accountability to hosted applications.

Develop and maintain documentation for DevOps processes, procedures, and standards. Deliver training programs to ensure that developers and other stakeholders understand how to use the DevOps tools and processes effectively. Result: Clear and accessible documentation that supports effective use of DevOps tools and processes across the organization, leading to more successful software projects.

Leading technical teams: candidates must have experience leading software engineering teams and delivering products using an agile framework. Leading multifaceted teams comprised of Platform, DevOps, Site Reliability, Quality Assurance and Software engineers would be beneficial.

You will have been responsible for managing the operations of a large-scale software solution.

Demonstrable knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL and understanding of Product Based delivery.

Strong collaboration and communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to senior executive level.

Candidates should have strong, demonstrable knowledge and experience of working directly with and managing teams using:

Cloud infrastructure, particularly AWS and Azure, including knowledge of hosted Kubernetes platforms, virtual machines, load balancers, databases, storage, networking, and security.

Infrastructure automation using tools such as Terraform and Cloudformation, and configuration management tools such as Ansible, Chef and Puppet.

CI/CD pipelines, with at least one of Azure DevOps, Gitlab or Github actions and preferably Jenkins.

Understanding of containerisation technologies including Docker/containerd and orchestration platforms like Kubernetes. Candidates must understand the benefits - and concerns - of such technologies.

Monitoring, logging and alerting tools such as AWS Cloudwatch, Azure Monitor, the Grafana stack, the ELK stack or DataDog.

Programming languages used for infrastructure applications and scripting such as Bash, PowerShell and Python.

DevSecOps; an understanding of how to apply security to modern DevOps practices such as "shifting left" with code quality, container security, automation, CI/CD etc.



No travel is expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



