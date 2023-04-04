Job summary

The Development Analyst (Dev Analyst) is a key team member in the Development organization of bpx Energy. Supporting our Haynesville Engineering team, the Sr Development Analyst will be responsible for tracking OBO projects, OBO LE estimates (capex and production) and well creation admin for both OBO and COOP. They will be the SPA of Aries database, perform User Acceptance Training of Aries and support both the reserves process and Harmony data load.



Ideal candidates will be able to create applications and tools for users to interface with data easier via dashboards and analytical tools and identify time consuming processes or data accessibility issues for automation or process efficiency improvements. This individual regularly seeks to improve tasks or data within the analyst position or in cooperation with engineering team.



Key Accountabilities:

Successful candidate will be a self-starter and intrinsically motivated. Position requires primarily self-supervision and minimal check in points to ensure deliverables are met.

Ability to balance competing priorities and multiple high priority projects at a time. Effective management of time vs value add. Ability to quickly get up to speed on a project.

Individual should be detail-oriented and be able to weigh when and where details matter.

Primary person responsible for Aries database management, ensuring complete and accurate inputs to achieve premier level economic model outputs. This includes header data, capital, prices, expense, and ownership. Regularly seek to improve modeling capabilities.

Utilizing DSO Actenum, responsible for maintaining the business unit schedule including for construction, drilling, completions, facilities activities. Work directly with all stakeholders to ensure accurate schedule and evaluate schedule sensitivities. First line of defense in notifying management with execution concerns and downstream impacts of material or other resource constraints.

Coordinate business unit efforts to ensure well readiness (Front End Loading). Understand and communicate to the appropriate parties the timing and status of permitting, surface, subsurface land and ensure internal tracking systems are updated appropriately.

Serve as business unit administrator of AFE tool (“New Well Delivery”) and ensure compliance to accounting and leadership standards.

Ensure cross-platform synchronization of relevant data amongst Aries, scheduling software (DSO Actenum), AFE System (“New Well Delivery”), and ArcGIS at a minimum.

Maintain a 5-10 year schedule and Aries dataset (“LTP” or “Long Term Plan”) adhering to obligation requirements, midstream constraints, infrastructure capabilities within the framework of corporate capital and production guidance and optimization.

Serve as the primary person responsible for managing all outside operated (OBO) wells, ensuring complete and accurate production, capital and well header data is received and databased within our applications.

Ideal Software Competencies:

Aries, DSO Actenum, ArcGIS, PowerBI, Basic to Advanced Coding Ability (Python, SQL, or other), MS Access, IHS Harmony, Spotfire

Essential Education:

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Math, Economics, Business or science-related field.

Essential Experience & Job Requirements:

Minimum 5+ years of experience as a reservoir/production technologist with the proven ability to work independently

Working knowledge of subsurface IT systems, data management, and data querying

High level of competency and willingness to learn application of new software

Proficiency in Aries and Spotfire

Additional experience with geospatial mapping is preferred

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $113,000-$160,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.