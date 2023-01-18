Job summary

bp is re-purposing the existing Kwinana refinery site to an integrated energy hub, to support bp's net zero aims. The Transformation and Integration team supports this strategy by helping to establish the required processes and infrastructure to support execution of major projects onsite, including a new renewable fuels plant and green hydrogen production facility



The Development Engineer reports to the Transformation and Integration Manager, and will provide specialist engineering support to ensure the integration of major on site projects, evaluate technical feasibility of future site plans, and support development of site infrastructure and processes to ensure successful execution and operation of major site projects.



The role will be based at the bp Kwinana Energy Hub site, in Kwinana Beach, and is also expected there will be some portion of time spent in the Perth city project office, liaising with the major project teams, other disciplines, and external consultants.



You will use your engineering knowledge, ability to solve ambiguous and challenging problems with minimal guidance, and put in place robust and systematic solutions, to ensure success of the future site projects.



What you will deliver:

Provide process engineering expertise across a range of areas to ensure safe, reliable and profitable operation of the future energy hub

Technically evaluate and solve challenges relating to development and integration of major site projects. This may include direct support for project work or evaluating interdependencies between projects.

Development of site wide models (including heat, mass and energy balances) to evaluate and resolve issues, and use of process modelling tools (hysys, hydraulic modelling tools etc) as needed.

Participate and lead hazops, risk assessments, technical evaluation workshops as required.

Input and support other project and site teams such as quality, safety, environmental, maintenance teams with process engineering support.

Lead technical initiatives to support future technical requirements of the site, including process monitoring and guidance documents.

Mentoring and coaching of junior engineers

Support development and creation of detailed costing and budgets including capex, opex & variable cost.

Chemical/Process Engineering degree required. Experience in refining, oil & gas or chemical operations desired.

Safety Focus - Strong focus on safety, particularly as it relates to operation and design of industrial facilities including process safety implications.

Communication, Listening and Written Skills - The incumbent is dependent on receiving information from others to both identify opportunities, solve problems, and articulate proposals, and must be able to communicate effectively across a range of disciplines, backgrounds and experience levels in both verbal and written.

Highly motivated, well organised and able to work independently.

Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

Educational background

Essential Skills and Experience

BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.