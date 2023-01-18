.
bp is re-purposing the existing Kwinana refinery site to an integrated energy hub, to support bp's net zero aims. The Transformation and Integration team supports this strategy by helping to establish the required processes and infrastructure to support execution of major projects onsite, including a new renewable fuels plant and green hydrogen production facility
The Development Engineer reports to the Transformation and Integration Manager, and will provide specialist engineering support to ensure the integration of major on site projects, evaluate technical feasibility of future site plans, and support development of site infrastructure and processes to ensure successful execution and operation of major site projects.
The role will be based at the bp Kwinana Energy Hub site, in Kwinana Beach, and is also expected there will be some portion of time spent in the Perth city project office, liaising with the major project teams, other disciplines, and external consultants.
You will use your engineering knowledge, ability to solve ambiguous and challenging problems with minimal guidance, and put in place robust and systematic solutions, to ensure success of the future site projects.
What you will deliver: