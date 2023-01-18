.
At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. In this role you will support our New Energy organization as part of the Integrated Green Hydrogen project team, working to develop bp’s Green Hydrogen export projects in Western Australia.
As a Development Engineer you will play a key role in the project front end development, working with cross-functional teams to identify and develop project concepts and optimize selected solutions.
Accountable to the Appraisal Manager and project Appraisal General Manager for: