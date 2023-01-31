Job summary

Grade HResponsible for supporting the Project Development Team in proposing and advancing capital projects to deliver the objectives of the business proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams and external consultants to create business cases and participate in the early project development activities to assure optimal project selections and help achieve positive project outcomes and achieve the long-term strategies of the integrated business.

At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. In this role you will support our New Energy organization as part of the Integrated Green Hydrogen project team, working to develop bp’s Green Hydrogen export projects in Western Australia.



As a Development Engineer you will play a key role in the project front end development, working with cross-functional teams to identify and develop project concepts and optimize selected solutions.



Accountable to the Appraisal Manager and project Appraisal General Manager for:

Defining and delivering engineering workscopes for project opportunities in the concept evaluation and pre-FEED phases of projects using Decision Quality principles

Working within agile teams using Decision Quality Principles in the development and recommendation of key front-end decisions to support safe, competitive, reliable and compliant concept selection.

Development of scopes of work for engineering contractors and subsequent performance management

Support the technical integration on the project between the various engineering disciplines and subject matter experts

Support the implementation of the HSSE and process safety requirements for the projects

Work closely with the project teams to ensure optimal system design and incorporation of BP standards.

Background in Civil Engineering

Ability to focus on the big picture and identify when to delve into the detail through available discipline and functional support.

Demonstrated track record of delivering of integrated engineering.

Knowledge of the key disciplines in projects.

Experience across project stages – combining technical depth, experie ce with engineering leadership and commercial awareness.

Understand both commercial and economic business drivers, preferably in the context of a green hydrogen business

Bachelor degree in an electrical, process or mechanical engineering discipline.BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you.Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.