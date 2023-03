Job summary

Global Concept Development (GCD) is the centre of expertise within Production & operations for appraisal management and concept development engineering.



The Engineering team in GCD/NE is seeking to appoint a Development Engineer to work at the front end of Major Projects in bp’s Oil & Gas, and Low Carbon (New Energy) portfolio.



Reporting to the Engineering Manager, this role works in the pre-Projects and Concept Development phases of projects in GCD, leading and supporting all aspects of front-end project delivery.



The Development Engineer provides conceptual solutions for the evaluation and selection of safe, competitive, reliable and compliant development plans, for which risks are understood and appropriately managed.

Key Accountabilities expected from role:



Accountable to the Engineering Manager and Appraisal Manager for:



Defining and delivering engineering assessments and studies for project opportunities in the pre-Project, Concept Development and Optimise phases of projects; to the right quality, on schedule and within budget.

Supporting technical integration and interfacing on the project between disciplines (e.g. subsurface, wells and engineering).

Providing engineering support on all facilities design aspects from the selection of technology, application of ETPs and industry standards, optimization of options, project services, commissioning and operations.

Supporting the implementation of integrity management with respect to engineering design and operations.

Supporting the implementation of the HSSE requirements for the projects.

Supporting projects in the front-end loading/ process development aspects of BP’s staged gate project management process.





Essential Education:



Bachelor degree in an engineering discipline.



Essential experience and job requirements:



Is technically strong in a core engineering discipline (process, structural, or mechanical engineering).

Demonstrated track record of delivering integrated engineering solutions, working with multidiscipline input such as: subsurface, wells, brownfield, commercial, projects, PSCM, operations, HSSE, etc.

General knowledge of the key disciplines in Oil and Gas Upstream (subsurface, wells, facilities and commercial).

Breadth of experience across project stages – combining technical depth, engineering leadership and commercial awareness.

Ability to identify, manage and, most importantly, communicate risk and opportunities.

Strong influencing and communication skills

Demonstrated ability to foster effective teamwork across multiple locations.

Proactive learner, ability to develop new skills quickly.





Desirable criteria & qualifications:



Progressing on a chartered, registered, or professional engineer qualification.

Ability to focus on the big picture and identify when to delve into the detail through available discipline and functional support.

Understanding of commercial and economic business drivers.

General knowledge of bp’s major project common processes.

General exposure to bp engineering technical practices and industry codes and standards.

Experience of working in Agile environment to deliver work scopes and projects within time and budget constraints.