Development Engineer, GoM / TT

Job summary

Global Concept Development and New Energy (GCD & NE) is the centre of expertise within bp’s Projects organization for appraisal management and concept development engineering. It includes resilient oil and gas projects; decarbonizing opportunities on existing assets; and New Energy projects such as hydrogen and carbon capture.



Reporting to the Engineering Manager, the Development Engineer will provide technical engineering expertise in the pre-Projects and Concept Development and Optimise phases of projects (FEL 0, 1 and 2 project stages) to review and select the best development options. This involves the study of potential new technology; input to site selection, hazard identification and risk mitigation planning; management of engineering study contractors.



It is a full-time position based in Houston offices, US, which requires an innovative and agile mindset, making decisions under uncertainty and coordinating input from a wide range of stakeholders.

Accountable to the Engineering Manager and Lead Development Engineer for:

Defining and delivering engineering assessments and studies for project opportunities in the pre-Project, Concept Development and Optimise phases (FEL 0, 1 and 2 project stages) of projects; to the right quality, on schedule and within budget.

Delivering technical integration and interfacing on the project between discipline teams.

Providing engineering support on all facilities design aspects from the selection of technology, application of ETPs and industry standards, optimization of options, project services, commissioning and operations.

Support implementation of integrity management with respect to engineering design and operations.

Support implementation of the HSSE requirements for the projects, including hazard identification and developing & executing risk mitigation plans.

Supporting projects in the front-end loading/ process development aspects of BP’s staged gate project management process are considered in engineering decisions to provide an integrated overall solution.

Performance management of engineering study contractors

Works closely with other project teams and stakeholders to ensure all aspects (e.g. financial, estimating, schedule planning, partner alignment, etc)

Requirements:

Qualified as a chartered, registered or professional engineer.

Has demonstrable experience and is technically strong in a core engineering discipline (e.g. process, mechanical, C&I engineering).

General knowledge of other engineering and project disciplines in either Oil & Gas Upstream (Process Safety, Environmental/ sustainability, subsurface, wells, facilities and commercial) or the New Energy alternative.

Demonstrated track record of delivering integrated engineering solutions, working with multidiscipline input such as commercial, projects, procurement, operations, HSSE, etc.

Has demonstrable experience across project stages – combining technical depth, engineering leadership and commercial awareness.

Ability to identify, manage and, most importantly, communicate risk and opportunities.

Demonstrates strong influencing and communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to foster effective teamwork across multiple locations.

Is a proactive learner, ability to develop new skills quickly.

Desired Criteria:

Has interest and experience in one or more new energy spaces such as, hydrogen processing or transportation, CCUS, mobility.

Experience in Process Safety and Sustainability / Environmental engineering processes.

Experience of working in Agile environment to deliver work scopes and projects within time and budget constraints.

Understanding of commercial and economic business drivers.

General knowledge of BP’s major project common processes.

General exposure to bp engineering technical practices and industry codes and standards.

WHY JOIN USAt bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.