Development Engineer (Onshore Wind & Solar)

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of wind and solar energy. A career in low carbon energy is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in supporting bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our wind and solar projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



About the role

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Development Engineer to join the Onshore Wind & Solar team. This position will be a member of the New Markets team and will support the origination, scoping and early feasibility assessment of onshore wind, solar and storage projects primarily in support of large integrated hydrogen projects and decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.

The successful individual will bring expertise renewable energy technologies, resource measurement, yield assessment, concept design, engineering, construction and operations to the early stages of project development. They will work closely with business developers, project developers and central technical specialists to ensure projects are appropriately assessed, designed and drive value as far as practical in the early development stages.



This position requires an experienced professional with the ability to act both autonomously and as part of multi-disciplinary and international teams. You will bring a strong understanding of the technical elements of renewable energy projects with a focus on the origination, scoping and feasibility stages.



Key Accountabilities

Work closely with other bp functions to identify, originate and assess onshore renewables project development opportunities typically in support of multi-GW scale hydrogen production or decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.

Support delivery of technical aspect of projects up to Feasibility including resource measurement, yield assessment, geotechnical, grid connection, technology, engineering, constructability and operability assessments that relate to onshore renewables.

Provide technical input into project approval processes, ensure appropriate technical assurance and comprehensive handovers.

Support acquisition processes as required including leading the technical elements of due diligence assessments.

Lead interactions with technical consultants to deliver project studies, assessments and early-stage design work.

Provide input into site specific project development budgets and delivery programmes

Demonstrate leadership values & behaviours which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are considered in the screening and feasibility assessments.

A strong belief in safety and environmental responsibility with the ability to develop a strong safety culture in project teams.

A good understanding of how the technical inputs affect procurement, project financing, investment case development and value.

Able to optimize project concepts to deliver low levelized cost of electricity or hydrogen without compromising on safety.

The ability and credibility to communicate insights and recommendations, across all levels of the organization, underpinned by facts.

The ability to interact effectively with external project stakeholders e.g., partners, local communities, supplier, contractors, politicians, authorities and regulators.

Project management experience and knowledge of industry standards and best practices.

Excellent oral and written communication skills and attention to detail.

Ability and willingness to travel as required to successfully perform in this role, approximately up to 25%.

A bachelor’s degree in a technical discipline is required, Master’s degree a plus. Experience matters. You will have 10+ years’ experience in managing technical elements of energy and infrastructure projects with 6 years direct experience in onshore wind and solar with a particular focus on project origination and early-stage feasibility assessment and / or concept design. Hydrogen experience a plus. Demonstrable experience of successfully providing technical support for project origination and progression of large-scale renewable energy projects through the early stages of development is vital to the role.It's also important to have:At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. Benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!