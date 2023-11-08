Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

At bp, we're meeting the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of wind and solar energy. A career in low carbon energy is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in supporting bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our wind and solar projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.We are looking for a Development Engineer to join the Onshore Wind & Solar team. This position will be a member of the New Markets team and will support the origination, scoping and early feasibility assessment of onshore wind, solar and storage projects primarily in support of large coordinated hydrogen projects and decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets. The successful individual will bring expertise renewable energy technologies, resource measurement, yield assessment, concept design, engineering, construction and operations to the early stages of project development. They will work closely with business developers, project developers and central technical specialists to ensure projects are appropriately assessed, designed and drive value as far as practical in the early development stages. This position requires an experienced professional with the ability to act both autonomously and as part of multi-disciplinary and international teams. You will bring a strong understanding of the technical elements of renewable energy projects with a focus on the origination, scoping and feasibility stages. The individual will have the ability to engage effectively with external consultants, the onshore Technical Centre of Excellence, project developers, business developers and bp senior management.We may be able to be flexible on alternative bp office locations.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Working closely with other bp functions such as hydrogen and hydrocarbon regions to identify, originate and assess onshore renewables project development opportunities typically in supporting multi-GW scale hydrogen production or decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.

Support the elements of early stage project development up to Feasibility then projects will be handed over to dedicated teams.

Support delivery of all technical aspect of projects including resource measurement, yield assessment, geotechnical, grid connection, technology, engineering, constructability and operability assessments that relate to onshore renewables.

Provide feedback into project approval processes, ensure appropriate technical assurance and comprehensive handovers.

Work closely with business developers, project developers and central technical specialists to ensure projects are appropriately assessed and key technical risks are identified.

Support acquisition processes including diligence assessments. Lead interactions with consultants to deliver project studies, assessments and early-stage design work.

Collaborate with grid connection specialists and consultants to develop interconnection strategies and submit connection applications if required. Provide recommendations into site specific project development budgets and delivery programmes.

Ensure compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations.

Bring together, communicate, and apply lessons learned to the screening and feasibility assessment process.

Demonstrate leadership values & behaviors to build and promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are considered.

Essential Education & Experience:

A strong belief in safety and environmental responsibility with the ability to develop a strong safety culture in project teams.

Experience in leading technical elements of energy and infrastructure projects with direct experience in onshore wind and solar with a particular focus on project origination and early-stage feasibility assessment and / or concept design. Hydrogen experience a plus.

A range of experience covering projects such as resource measurement, yield assessment, geotechnical, grid connection, technology, engineering, construction management and operations.

Experience of providing technical support for project origination and progression of large scale renewable energy projects through development.

A good understanding of how the technical inputs affect procurement, project financing, investment case development and value.

Able to optimise project concepts to deliver low level cost of electricity or hydrogen without compromising on safety.

The ability and credibility to communicate insights and recommendations, across all levels of the organisation, underpinned by facts.

The ability to harmonise with external project customers e.g. partners, local communities, supplier, contractors, politicians, authorities and regulators. Project management experience and knowledge of industry standards.

Strive to support wider team initiatives outside of direct responsibilities. Minimum bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in a technical field. Excellent oral and written communication skills and attention to detail.

Ability and willingness to travel to perform in this role, approximately up to 25%.

Why Join us?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that the team is strengthened by diversity. Committed to crafting an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.