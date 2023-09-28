Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Global Concept Development and New Energy (GCD & NE) is the centre of expertise within bp’s Projects organization for appraisal management and concept development engineering. It includes resilient oil and gas projects; decarbonizing opportunities on existing assets; and New Energy projects such as hydrogen and carbon capture.Reporting to the Engineering Manager, the Development Engineer will provide technical engineering expertise in the pre-Projects and Concept Development and Optimise phases of Hydrogen, Onshore renewables and/or Hydrogen vectors projects (FEL 0, 1 and 2 project stages) to review and select the best development options. This involves the study of potential new technology; input to site selection, hazard identification and risk mitigation planning; management of engineering study contractors.It is a full-time position which requires an innovative and agile mindset, making decisions under uncertainty and coordinating input from a wide range of stakeholders.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Defining and delivering engineering assessments and studies for project opportunities in the pre-Project, Concept Development and Optimise phases (FEL 0, 1 and 2 project stages) of projects; to the right quality, on schedule and within budget.

Delivering technical integration and interfacing on the project between discipline teams.

Providing engineering support on all facilities design aspects from the selection of technology, application of ETPs and industry standards, optimization of options, project services, commissioning and operations.

Support implementation of integrity management with respect to engineering design and operations.

Support implementation of the HSSE requirements for the projects, including hazard identification and developing & executing risk mitigation plans.

Supporting projects in the front-end loading/ process development aspects of BP’s staged gate project management process.

Works closely with other project teams and stakeholders to ensure all aspects (e.g. financial, estimating, schedule planning, partner alignment, etc) are considered in engineering decisions to provide an integrated overall solution.

Performance management of engineering study contractors



Essential Experience:

Bachelor degree in an engineering discipline.

Qualified as a chartered, registered or professional engineer.

Has demonstrable experience and is technically strong in a core engineering discipline (e.g. process, mechanical, C&I engineering).

General knowledge of other engineering and project disciplines in the New Energy portfolio.

Demonstrated track record of delivering integrated engineering solutions, working with multidiscipline input such as commercial, projects, procurement, operations, HSSE, etc.

Has demonstrable experience across project stages – combining technical depth, engineering leadership and commercial awareness.

Ability to identify, manage and, most importantly, communicate risk and opportunities.

Demonstrates strong influencing and communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to foster effective teamwork across multiple locations.

Is a proactive learner, ability to develop new skills quickly.



Desirable Criteria:

Has interest and experience in one or more new energy spaces such as, hydrogen processing or transportation, CCUS.

Experience in Process Safety and Sustainability / Environmental engineering processes.

Experience of working in Agile environment to deliver work scopes and projects within time and budget constraints.

Understanding of commercial and economic business drivers.

General knowledge of BP’s major project common processes.

General exposure to bp engineering technical practices and industry codes and standards.

Has demonstrable ability to: Rapidly develop scopes of work Performance manage engineering contractors Understand commercial and economic business drivers Integrate facilities with third party scope such as brownfield and refineries and obtain support from project services, PSCM, operations and HSSE functions Engage the supply chain Drive timely decision making Focus on the big picture and identify when to delve into the detail through available discipline and functional support. Identify, manage, and most importantly communicate





Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.