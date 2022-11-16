Job summary

The Development Geoscientist is part of the Haynesville Development team supporting an active multi-rig program. Responsibilities will include assisting with development planning, well planning & prognosis, geologic operations and geosteering oversight and engagement with our multidisciplinary team to ensure a safe and successful execution of the program. The individual will need the ability to work independently on projects as well as thrive in a dynamic coordinated team environment.

Key Accountabilities

Development Planning in support of multi-rig program including integration and mapping of geological, geophysical, and geomechanical characterizations, well placement selection to avoid surface and subsurface hazards and efficient target zone recommendations.

Execution of geological operations to ensuring appropriate well placement and maximize gross perforated interval in support of meeting or exceeding asset's key performance goals.

Support a safe and successful execution of drilling and completions operations by communicating subsurface hazards in a timely and useful manner.

Assessment of competitor and non-operated drilling and completions activity to advise performance drivers and best practices.

Support evaluation of outside operated well proposals, business development opportunities and acreage trades.

Close collaboration with Land, Reservoir, Drilling, Completions, and Facilities Engineering to deliver pre-spud and post-spud technical reviews in compliance with internal business rules.

Assessment and recommendation of new technology and cost-efficient data acquisition to de-risk appraisal and development plans while increasing return on investment.

Field visits to oversee special data acquisition and strengthen safety measures of mud-logging and geo-steering operations.

Education

Master of Science in Geology, Geophysics or related field (or Equivalent)

Experience and Job Requirements

Minimum of five years of industry experience inclusive of development and operations geology in unconventional reservoirs (preferably in the Haynesville Basin)

Horizontal well planning and Geologic Operations/Geosteering in unconventional reservoirs (preferably in the Haynesville Basin). Proficiency with Geo-steering software (StarSteer preferred)

Integrated Mapping skills, 3D Seismic, well log interpretation, data analytics, project management, operational execution. Proficiency with geoscience interpretation software (DSG preferred)

Proven ability to learn and adapt quickly including proficiency supporting change within the organization; acts as a change agent within the business to promote growth and continuous process improvement

Proven ability to understand and analyze complex issues, make data driven decisions using analytics to identify alternatives and select an appropriate course of action to achieve a desired outcome.

Demonstrate ability to achieve high performance goals and meet deadlines in fast paced environment

Familiarity with reservoir, drilling, and completions engineering

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Personal dedication to health, safety, environment, laws, regulations, and ethics and compliance principles

Desirable Criteria