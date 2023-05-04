The Eagle Ford Development Geoscientist is part of the Eagle Ford Development team within bpx energy supporting an active multi-rig program. The ideal candidate has a minimum of 8 years of industry experience working as a Geologist or related roles in unconventional reservoirs, inclusive of development planning, horizontal well planning, and geologic operations / geo-steering, preferably working the Eagle Ford Shale. The ideal candidate has a personal commitment to doing what is right, being inclusive, caring for others & the business, and treating everyone with respect. The ideal candidate is experienced with fast-pace, agile, and lean environments, with demonstrated ability to learn and adapt quickly including proficiency with leading change within the organization. The individual is a critical thinker, detailed oriented, and problem solver with demonstrated ability to formulate and execute technical innovative solutions while dealing with uncertainty or incomplete information. The individual has demonstrated ability to work independently on projects as well as thrive in a dynamic multi-discipline environment as One Team.
Essential Experience:
The goals of Eagle Ford’s Development Geoscientists are: