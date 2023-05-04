Job summary

The Eagle Ford Development Geoscientist is part of the Eagle Ford Development team within bpx energy supporting an active multi-rig program. The ideal candidate has a minimum of 8 years of industry experience working as a Geologist or related roles in unconventional reservoirs, inclusive of development planning, horizontal well planning, and geologic operations / geo-steering, preferably working the Eagle Ford Shale. The ideal candidate has a personal commitment to doing what is right, being inclusive, caring for others & the business, and treating everyone with respect. The ideal candidate is experienced with fast-pace, agile, and lean environments, with demonstrated ability to learn and adapt quickly including proficiency with leading change within the organization. The individual is a critical thinker, detailed oriented, and problem solver with demonstrated ability to formulate and execute technical innovative solutions while dealing with uncertainty or incomplete information. The individual has demonstrated ability to work independently on projects as well as thrive in a dynamic multi-discipline environment as One Team.



Essential Experience:

Personal commitment to health, safety, environment, laws, regulations, and ethics and compliance principles.

Personal commitment to doing what is right, being inclusive, caring for others, and treating everyone with respect.

Personal commitment to extreme ownership & accountability, growth mindset, critical thinking, and agile working.

Minimum of 8 years of industry experience in unconventional reservoirs, inclusive of development planning, horizontal well planning, geologic operations / geo-steering. See key accountabilities.

Understanding of reservoir, drilling, and completions engineering. Understanding of petrophysics, geophysics, and geomechanics.

Demonstrated ability to learn and adapt quickly including proficiency supporting change within the organization. Act as a change agent within the business to promote learning, growth, and continuous improvement.

Attention to detail and demonstrated ability to understand and analyze complex issues, manage uncertainty and risk, integrate multiple data sources, and make data-driven decisions.

Curious general problem solver with demonstrated ability to formulate and execute innovative solutions while dealing with uncertainty or incomplete information.

Demonstrated technical innovation skills resulting in risk mitigation and improved subsurface characterization.

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Geo-steering software (StarSteer preferred)

Drilling data software (Pason and Corva preferred)

Geoscience software (DSG-Landmark preferred)

The goals of Eagle Ford’s Development Geoscientists are:

Safety: Identify, communicate, and mitigate geo-hazards while development planning and executing operations

Production: Maximize reserves by identifying performance drivers, optimizing development plans, and progressing resources

Cost: Minimize cost inefficiencies by spending our money wisely and choosing solutions that deliver the best value for the business

Development planning of multi-rig programs including 3D subsurface property model analysis, subsurface attribute mapping (fluid phase, petrophysics, geophysics, and geomechanics), oil and gas portfolio high grading, well placement and target zone recommendation, data acquisition program preparation, Pore Pressure Fracture Gradient modeling support, offset well analysis (drilling and well performance), casing design support and, subsurface correlation with drilling, completions, and production.

Well planning of horizontal wells in unconventional reservoirs including data mining, data quality control, offset well re-steering, depth structure gridding, target line generation, seismic data conformance, 3D subsurface property volumes validation, anti-collision modeling support, structural and stratigraphic interpretation, offset drilling event correlation, land/regulatory compliance, tops prognosis, subsurface hazard identification, communication, and mitigation and, final well plans de-risking and optimization.

Execution of geological operations including geo-steering of wells as per Eagle Ford’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). This include communicating with third-party geo-steerers, mudlogging vendors, JV partners, rig personnel, and drilling personnel; supporting pre-spud meeting with geo-hazards identification and mitigation, correlation of offset drilling events, subsurface anomaly flagging, target window protocol, survey frequency protocol, and tool failure protocol; surface / intermediate casing depth recommendation; mud-logging program recommendation and management; interpretation and uncertainty assessment of survey and drilling data; integration of geological and geophysical data; correlation of drilling events with subsurface anomalies/features.

Support a safe and successful execution of drilling and completions operations by communicating subsurface hazards in a timely and actionable manner during technical reviews, prior to spud, and while executing operations.

Assessment of drilling and completions performance by integrating geological, geophysical, and geomechanical characterization to understand performance drivers and ensure repeatability of successful results.

Assessment of wells performance by integrating geological, geophysical, and petrophysical characterization to understand production performance drivers, reduce deliverability risk, and accurately forecast wedge production.

Resource progression by identifying new reservoir prospects and appraisal strategies that increase the company’s hydrocarbon reserves and production output.

Assessment of new technology and cost-efficient data acquisition to de-risk appraisal and development plans while maximizing return on investment.

Cross-collaboration with Regulatory, Construction, Land, Reservoir, Drilling, Completions, and Facilities to deliver pre-spud and post-spud technical reviews in compliance with business rules.

Field visits to oversee specialty data acquisition and strengthen safety measures of mud-logging and geo-steering operations.

Master of Science in Geology or related fields

Accordingly, the key accountabilities and expectations of Eagle Ford’s Development Geoscientists comprise:Essential Education: