Development Well Site Leader

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Would you like to join our team and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient operations? We are now looking for Development Well Site Leaders (DWSL) to join bp Drilling and our Completion, Intervention and Subsea (C&IS) operations teams in Baku, Azerbaijan! Successful candidate will report to Wells Superintendent and will assist Wellsite Leaders who are single point accountable person offshore representing Wells Team in regards with Drilling, Completions and Interventions related operational activities. We will provide you with a development plan structured to ensure the required technical and leadership skills move from development status. Upon success completion of development program and selection process, you will be moving to Night Wellsite Leader role in drilling or Completions, Interventions and Subsea within 18-24 months, subject to demonstrating the required proficiency. Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

Would you like to join our team and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient operations?We are now looking for Development Well Site Leaders (DWSL) to join bp Drilling and our Completion, Intervention and Subsea (C&IS) operations teams in Baku, Azerbaijan!Successful candidate will report to Wells Superintendent and will assist Wellsite Leaders who are single point accountable person offshore representing Wells Team in regards with Drilling, Completions and Interventions related operational activities.We will provide you with a development plan structured to ensure the required technical and leadership skills move from development status.Upon success completion of development program and selection process, you will be moving to Night Wellsite Leader role in drilling or Completions, Interventions and Subsea within 18-24 months, subject to demonstrating the required proficiency.Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only



Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Provide transparent safety leadership and ensure alignment to Operations Management System requirements

Apply Upstream Control of Work and plan Simultaneous Operations (SimOps) activities with Production team

Ensure that all planned operations are risk assessed and adequate mitigations are in place.

Ensure regional bp practices are adhered to, including platform specific Shut In and Well Control Guidelines

Conduct audits and drills as per Global Wells Organization Safety Plan with Self Verification and Oversight barrier health checks and Control of Work audits

Support Well Site Leader (WSL) in operational leadership, in line with BP Leadership Framework, directing well site operations in accordance with instructions from WSL and approved plan

Provide support WSL in completing bp Contractor Scorecards and provide feedback as the need arises

Support WSL to ensure accuracy of all Daily Operations Reports and manage well costs

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Education:

You will have a university degree in Engineering or equivalent technical subject

Skills and experience:

4 years of experience in the area of Drilling Engineering, Completion / intervention / Subsea or equivalent industry experience

Familiarity with the terminology in the wells industry to understand overall business

Ability to travel and work offshore in rotational work schedule

Proven English language proficiency for Reading, Writing and Speaking



Travel Requirement

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost Management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover, Source control for wells, Subsea bops, Subsea wellheads, Supplier Performance Management, Surface wellheads and xmas trees {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.