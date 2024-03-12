Development Well Site Leader

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

Are you ready to help bp create a cohesive and robust operating culture focused on safe, reliable, and efficient well operations?

We’re currently looking for Development Well Site Leaders (DWSL) to join our bp Drilling, Completion & Intervention (C&I) operations teams in Baku, Azerbaijan!

The successful candidate will report to the Wells Superintendent and provide assistance to Wellsite Leaders, who are the offshore representatives of the Wells Team, accountable for Drilling, Completions, and Interventions related operational activities.

We will provide you with a structured development plan to build the necessary technical and leadership skills. After completing the development program and passing the assessment process, you’ll transition to the role of Night Wellsite Leader in Drilling or C&I within 18-24 months.

Please note this role is open to Azerbaijani nationals.

Key Responsibilities:

Demonstrate safety leadership and promote a culture of “Stop the Job” and “Speak Up.”

Support the safe and efficient execution of operations by contributing to risk assessments and ensuring adequate mitigations are in place.

Engage in the continuous performance improvement process, contribute to After-Action Reviews and knowledge capture.

Help prepare Rig Work Instructions by reviewing the lessons learned database and incorporating relevant findings.

Ensure wellsite operations adhere to the approved program plans and notify WSLs of any deviations.

Assist the WSLs in workload prioritization for improved supervision during critical operations.

Use company-provided tools and procedures to assess barrier health and prevent safety incidents.

Assist the WSL in managing vendor and contractor safety & operational performance, providing feedback for continuous improvement.

Support the WSL in ensuring the accuracy of all Daily Operations Reports and managing well costs.

In this role, we have the following requirements

Education:

Degree in Engineering or an equivalent technical subject.

Skills and Experience:

4 years of experience in Drilling Engineering, Completion/Intervention/Subsea Engineering, or relevant industry experience with service provider companies.

Ability to travel and work offshore on a rotational schedule.

Proven proficiency in English for reading, writing, and speaking.

Desirable Criteria:

Offshore experience.

Why join our team

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells (Inactive), OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.