Development Well Site Leader

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

The Well Site Leader (WSL) role will support the planning and execution of well construction (drilling and completion), workovers, interventions, and subsea activities in alignment BP’s Values and Behaviours, conformance with the requirements of BP’s Operating Management System (OMS), practices and procedures, and with local government regulations.

This job posting is seeking candidates to fill local positions in wells GOM as: Drilling Well Site Leaders – Development!



The Well Site Leader of the Future (WSLf) candidates will be responsible for learning and building the necessary skills and competencies to function in a Well Site Leader (WSL) role after they have completed (graduated) the program. The base case duration of the program is two to three years. The length of time the candidates spend in the program will depend on the level of skills to build, their pace of learning and the level of experience the candidates bring into the program.

Successful candidates will report directly to the Well Superintendent (WSUP). They will work closely with the Well Site Leaders and Supervisors at the well site including all vendors, suppliers, and contractors.

The WSLf candidates will be responsible for the following as a minimum at the well site:

Health, Safety, Security, and the Environmental (HSSE) aspects of well operations including all applicable regulatory requirements, HSSE reporting and investigations, risk management and risk assessments, control of work process, process safety management, management of change, safety leadership principles, IOGP Life Saving Rules, bp OMS, site emergency response plan and drills, well control, well monitoring, self-verification and oversight (SV&O), and barrier health checks.

Well Operations activities and simultaneous operations (SIMOPs) such as production, subsea, offshore vessels, and helicopters.

Logistics requirements for people and equipment.

Vendors, Suppliers and Contractors management.

Performance and performance management such as key performance indicators (critical metrics), daily cost tracking and reporting, well times and efficiency reporting (well performance metrics, non-productive time – NPT, invisible lost time – ILT, non-conformance – NCR and major NPT investigations), after actions reviews, lessons learned and continuous improvement.



Key Accountabilities & Responsibilities includes, as a minimum:

Follow the roles and responsibilities set out for the well site leader.

Promote an inclusive work environment where speak-up is the norm.

Follow the WSLf Program to learn, understand, develop, build skills and competencies in their core technical discipline including cross-discipline learning.

Lead with supervision in well operation activities.

Verifying adherence to the site Safety Management System (SMS), Control of Work (CoW) procedures, Barrier Health, Risk Management and Self-verification & Oversight (SV&O) processes.

Advocate “stop the job” and “speak up culture”.

Support the Senior WSL in reporting and documenting HSSE incidents, accidents and process safety events using the bp’s safety reporting system.

Support the WSL and well Engineering in all daily operations planning and lookahead forecasts with all onsite vendors, suppliers, and contractors including workload prioritization to allow proper supervision during critical well operations.

Verify procedural discipline around work done per approved procedures, managing operational changes, and site meetings such as pre-job, pre-tour, after action reviews (AAR) and lessons learned (LL) for continuous improvement.

Support the WSL in the Daily Operations Reports (using OpenWells) for accuracy and content, daily cost tracking process, and reviewing all service providers, vendors and contractor’s daily reports for content and accuracy prior to distribution.

Support and lead in contractors, suppliers, and vendors performance for all well operations such as critical metrics; efficiency – productive, non-productive, and invisible lost time events, investigations, non-conformance; performance feedback.

Experience & Qualifications:

Validated proficiency in English for reading, writing and speaking.

Some level of industry experiences in offshore Drilling, Completions, Interventions or Subsea operations (minimum 2 years offshore experience)

Proven ability to develop individual skills and leadership commensurate with the requirements of the wellsite leader role.

Desired Experience:

Some level of industry experiences in offshore Drilling, Completions, Interventions or Subsea operations (preferred 5 years experience).

Other relevant industry experiences with vendors, service providers and rig / vessel contractor companies.

Experiences working in multi-disciplinary teams and/or remote locations.

Education:

A minimum of a High School Diploma or equivalent experience.

Travel Requirement:

This is a rotational role. Travel is required to and from the bp heliport in Houma for travel to the work site.



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation. Postings are for local roles in country or region of employment. Travel costs from/to any US home location to/from the bp heliport in Houma are covered by the company.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits ( https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells (Inactive), OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.