Production & Operations



Wells Group



Role Synopsis

The Development Wellsite Leader (DWSL) is accountable for leading all activities, HSSE, operations, and logistics at the well site for all related well construction activities (drilling and completion), workover and intervention activities with the goal of meeting or exceeding performance metrics. The WSL is the BP site representative for GWO and will lead GWO and Contractor Personnel to assure that well operations, which are under their control are carried out in a manner that adheres to BP’s Values and Behaviors, is conformant with the requirements of BP’s OMS, practices and procedures and is aligned with local government regulations.

The WSL is a safety critical role due to the impact of the decisions they make on operations.

While working onshore, the WSL is embedded in the operations team and accountable for supporting planning and execution activities for well construction activities (drilling and completion), workover and intervention activities with the goal of meeting or exceeding performance metrics. The WSL assures alignment to BP’s Values and Behaviours, is conformant with the requirements of BP’s OMS, practices and procedures and is aligned with local government regulations. The WSL supports the development of junior staff and assures lessons and experience is transferred across rig lines.

Key Accountabilities & Responsibilities

The Development WSL will work as part of a team, under the direction of the Senior Wellsite Leader. General Development WSL accountabilities are outlined below:

Work under the leadership of BP’s Senior Wellsite Leader (bp’s lead representative at the rig / well site) to support execution.

Work in conformance with bp safety leadership principles and the Safety Management System in place at the assigned rig(s).

Learn, develop understanding and competency with respect to well monitoring and well control requirements as defined in the Well Control Bridging Document and associated procedures in place at the assigned rig(s).

Support Senior and Night WSL in daily operations planning and assuring the plan is fully understood, communicating to the onsite Sr Contractor representatives and cascaded to the personnel performing the work and fully understood.

Support cost saving and innovative solutions for well work operations.

Learn and support site safety and environment management systems requirements consistent with BP’s internal policies and standards.

Participate in BP’s task level self-verification checks at the Wellsite.

Actively participate in assuring safe operations. Understand and support Stop the Job and speak up culture. Participate in risk assessments and in the event of any activity or program changes.

Support well planning and learning process through input into drilling procedures, forward programs and active participation in BP’s continuous improvement processes. Participate in Well Program reviews with the Engineering team and ensure onsite lessons are captured and shared effectively.

Management and control of operational costs. Actively pursue cost saving and innovative solutions for well work operations.

Develop and demonstrate interpersonal skills in finding opportunities safety improvements and improvements in operational efficiency.

Support systematic sharing of takeaways and standard processes identified and captured at the rig site.

Experience

A minimum of 2 years of related well engineering or well operations experience including operator engineering experience and/or service provider, rig contractor or operator operations experience.

Experience working in and multi-disciplinary teams is preferred.

Note: candidates with incremental proven experience will be considered in the selection process.

Qualifications

Interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate at all levels to be able to effectively learn the skills and competencies associated with the Wellsite Leader role and leading multi-disciplinary scopes of work.

Education

Minimum of a High School Diploma or equivalent experience.

Desirable Education: Degree or equivalent experience in a qualified in engineering, science or technical subject area;

Completion of WSLf training program may apply as part of the Development Wellsite Leader role and competency development plan dependent upon the experience of the selected candidates.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.