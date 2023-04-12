Development and consenting interface engineer (Edinburgh)

Job summary

The Mona, Morgan and Morven projects are the new offshore wind projects being developed by bp and EnBW in the Irish Sea and off the East Coast of Scotland. The multi-billion pound development has a potential generating capacity of around 5.9 gigawatt (GW) – enough to power more than 6 million homes.

These offshore wind developments play a material part in supporting the UK Government's target of producing sufficient offshore wind energy to power every UK home by the end of this decade.

bp have formed a 50/50 JV partnership with Hamburg based EnBW in delivery of the UK Offshore Wind programme.

The Development & Consenting Engineer on the Mona and Morgan project will support the interface between Engineering and Consenting and help our joint venture team (comprising of both bp and our partner EnBW) to understand the UK context for the technical requirements, HSE, engineering standards and the early-stage development process. The objective of the role will be to ensure that the Project can be developed as safely and efficiently as possible within a suitable design envelope.

Role location is: Edinburg with 3 days per week from office, 2days from home policy.

What you will deliver:

Lead the integration across the technical work packages through the project’s Development Phase to secure the optimum offshore wind Project Design Envelope that can be consented, built and successfully operated.

Sole owner of the Project Description for the Project’s consenting process and manages all changes to the Project Description.

Responsible for defining the appropriate level of technical information and pace of decisions, recognising the uncertainty of the early project phase - to inform the engineering design envelope and guide the input and work within technical work packages.

Manage the technical interface and risk areas, and build awareness and maintain relationships between Consenting and Engineering. Identify and manage design and procurement developments that may affect envelope parameters as they arise, and in reverse dissemination of information in relation to key project consent, environmental and land restrictions into to Engineering and support teams in delivering acceptable solutions.

Participate as necessary in stakeholder and land owner negotiations in relation to technical content of the engineering scope.

Clarify project designs as necessary to the Consenting authorities, and manage coordination of key documentation (Schematic Drawings, Work Plans, land owner Plans, Stat Sites Plans, Crossing Schedules)

Manage the engineering input into Onshore Planning Inspector Tenders & Site Visits to identify engineering showstoppers and communicate information from these site visits to the relevant technical packages/Land & Property and Onshore Consents. Lead the Site Visit(s) as required during application phase of the project.

Work closely with the Project to support a dispute resolution process for when challenges with technical resolutions is not fit for the market or would cause high risk consents/local content/stakeholder issues.

Undertake relevant consultation with various stakeholders to improve alignment, understanding and co-operation between teams. Improve communication between Consents and Technical in relation to the UK market on the Project Design Envelope for consenting to reduce risk.

Create information library, knowledge and collation of key documents in an accessible area in relation to Internal Technical and Construction elements for the UK Market from a Development context.

Experience & Job Requirements:

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree in a technical or commercial area

Proven relevant experience; specifically with time in engineering and environmental & social advisory/ management, and experience with UK consenting activities.

Self-starter; inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters.

Demonstrated project management principles and practices including Scope Management, Schedule, Cost and Resource management, Quality and Risk

Knowledge of project consenting principles and applications & experience of stakeholder management

Knowledge of design, construction and operation of offshore windfarms and transmission systems.

Desirable Criteria:

Experience in offshore wind, and/or S36/ DCO projects

Experience in the development of CAPEX, OPEX and DEVEX cost profiles.

Package Management Experience

Front end construction and/or operations experience

Professional technical and/or project management accreditation

You should be comfortable working in a dynamic and agile team environment with competing priorities, including understanding roles and responsibilities within interfacing teams. You should be able to develop collaborative working relationships and to influence project delivery teams to ensure that that the construction work integrates well into the overall project plan.

Who you will work with:

This role will specifically be part of an integrated bp and EnBW project team working closely together within the joint venture. This is a unique opportunity to gain experience and gather new perspectives working alongside our JV partners to deliver the first wave of offshore wind business interests for bp.

Additional information

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and daring environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid maternal & parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Travel may include up to 30%

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

