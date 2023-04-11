Diesel Mechanic

Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.



General Summary:

The mechanic position is responsible to trouble shoot, repair and perform preventative maintenance on all vehicles/equipment within the company’s fleet. Repairs shall be made in a safe, cost effective and time efficient manner. The mechanic must have solid judgement and a good understanding of the possible consequences of the work they perform. Some tools will be provided however, it will be the Team Members responsibility to provide hand tools.

Responsibilities:

1. Comply with established safety and operating rules, procedures and guidelines; and be responsible for reporting un-safe practices to the shop foreman.

2. Perform all levels of preventative maintenance services on truck and trailer equipment

3. Maintain a clean and safe working environment.

4. Must be able to operate all vehicles and tools.

5. Ensure Company equipment is clean, and up to date on bi-monthly, monthly and annual inspections.

6. Perform duties with little or no supervision and in a timely and efficient manner.

7. Wash and polish equipment as needed

8. Perform routine maintenance such as changing oil, checking batteries and lubricating equipment and machinery.

9. Inspect brake systems, steering mechanisms, wheel bearings, and other important parts to ensure they are in proper operating condition.

10. Perform other duties as needed

Preferred Qualifications:

High School Diploma/GED or equivalent work experience.

Current CDL with air brake is preferred, willingness to acquire CDL if you do not have one.

Experience:

Verifiable work experience will be taken into consideration for basic qualifications

Knowledge/Skills: