In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Digital Advisor (Procurement)

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Lead and deploy continually optimised procurement processes enabled on our digital global tool suite called Compass

Be a Product Owner, in a leading role in the design and implementation of strategic projects and ‘business as usual’ activity using a diverse, multi-country and multi-functional team

Be a strong influencer, working with various levels from users to VP and business leadership

Lead a successful delivery of procurement transformation projects in different environments, with regional and country-specific issues and challenges.

Ensures engaged and encouraging partners including procurement and business leadership

Work closely with the relevant digital tool suite Product Owner to ensure aligned delivery of our overall goals

Have a deep understanding of our customers’ requirements to ensure delivery of the best overall solution for bp which may be digital or non-digital

Work across all customer groups to understand the change impact and supporting activities of any deployment, understand the challenges and work to remove roadblocks

Understand the external industry standard processes and how these are relevant to bp’s procurement journey

Work across functions to ensure activities are aligned with the strategy and roadmap, and that the appropriate activities and turning points are reflected in the performance contracts where relevant

Support communication of the strategic agenda for Digital Innovation and Transformation internally and to key business collaborators

Support the delivery of our Procurement ambitions which will build a lighter, more agile and digital procurement function

What You will need to be successful:

Knowledge of and demonstrable experience of Procurement ‘strategy to pay’ processes, systems and methodologies and specifically using Salesforce, Docusign, WalkMe and Ariba would be useful

Project management methodology knowledge and experience

Experience of working in a multinational organization across country and region specific issues and challenges

Experience of improving how procurement works through effective digital solutions

Understanding and experience of the principles of change management

Knowledge and experience of Agile frameworks and methodologies

Trailhead experience is good to have

Agile Product Owner certification is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



