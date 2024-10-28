Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Digital Advisor – S2C Global Product Owner

The Procurement Digital Advisor is a key leadership role within Procurement Digital Innovation & Transformation team which is part of Global Digital Solutions & Transformation.

Compass is our global procurement platform with over a thousand users. It is designed to guide our procurement teams through our best-in-class global process supporting day-to-day activities and remain compliant. It also provides the link to our operational and support teams and link to tools such as Ariba and SAP. This role leads and deploys continually optimised procurement processes enabled on our digital global tool suite.

In this role You will:

Lead our global, multi-year strategy for continually enhancing Compass aligned with our procurement and business priorities

Work closely with our Global Process Experience Owners, own the successful deployment of transformation projects and wider deployments in Compass to drive our agenda to continually improve digital S2C

Work strategically across our leaders in both Finance procurement and FBT to ensure continual alignment of priorities

Drive the successful delivery of procurement transformation projects in different environments, with regional and country-specific issues and challenges

Have a deep understanding of our customers’ requirements to ensure delivery of the best overall solution for bp which may be digital or non-digital

Lead the management of challenges and find positive resolutions

Understand the external industry S2C developments and procurement best practices and apply them to bp

Lead a multi-function team to deliver the strategic priorities in an agile manner across functions to ensure activities are aligned with the strategy and roadmap, and that the appropriate activities and breakthroughs are reflected in the performance contracts where relevant

Support communication of the strategic agenda for Digital Innovation and Transformation internally and to key business collaborators.

What You will need to be successful:

15+ years experience of leading in Procurement ‘strategy to pay’ processes, systems and methodologies and specifically using Salesforce, Docusign, Walkme and Ariba would be useful

Experience leading sophisticated global procurement technology deployment

Project management methodology and experience

Experience of working in a multinational organization across country and region specific issues and challenges

Experience of improving how procurement works through effective digital solutions

Deep understanding and experience of the principles of change management

Agile Product Owner training, and demonstrable knowledge and experience of Agile frameworks and methodologies

Ability to navigate organisational politics displaying sensitivity whilst also able to drive the right outcome for all parties

A passion to make a difference, to learn and for improving how procurement works through effective digital solutions and effective process is a must

Tech-savvy with a strong customer and process focus

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



