Digital Analytics Expert

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Lead business requests for information needs, Work with users to document requirements,

Prioritize demand based on business need

Participate in Solution Design, develop reports, dashboards, and KPI’s, Provide Project Management and Solution support

Educate users on existing content and data, Train users in the proper use of existing BI tools and content, Identify the evolving data needs for Castrol, collaborate on best delivery methods with IT team to prioritize data development

Responsible for periodic manual or tool collection of industry related data and market information

Regularly review the data to ensure the accuracy and rationality; Put forward improvement suggestions for the existing data processing process and tools.

Responsible for data analysis, in-depth analysis of business issues, provide data support for business strategy and product optimization; Responsible for data extraction, statistics, cleaning, analysis, visualization and other data analysis and processing work;

Be responsible for data dimension analysis and conduct preliminary feasibility verification with data; Responsible for the development, debugging and modification of big data model and algorithm; Responsible for writing data analysis report.

University degree essential, post graduate degree would be valuable

E-commerce platform data management experience

Operational process understanding

Consultancy and relationship skills, in particular the ability to engage and influence senior stakeholders

Leading transformation

Excellent interpersonal and influencing skills

Ability to interact with staff at multiple levels of the organization

Initiative, excellent communication skills, both oral & written

Ability to analyses and prioritize information rapidly

Strong business understanding and acumen

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



