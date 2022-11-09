Digital Analytics Implementation Specialist - bp pulse

Job summary

Do you want to make a real contribution to the sustainability of our planet? Electric vehicles are having a huge impact on the energy transition, join bp pulse and you can be part of that impact!

bp pulse are the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need rapidly to grow our fantastic team with the best talent out there.



YOU can help us get there, we’re looking for a savvy Digital Analytics Implementation Specialist who is excited about helping us work out how to best serve our customers. There is no established formula, customers are changing their habits at lightning speed and there are new ways to charge every day. So if you’re passionate, curious and ready to take on one of the most exciting challenges in the market today, this is for you.



You’ll be accountable for ensuring we can read the effectiveness our activities by implementing tagging across our web and app estates. You’ll partner closely with our data, product and technology teams to set up the right structures and processes for us to understand customer behaviour. You are at the heart of helping us serve our customers better.



Responsibilities:

Accountable for implementing and managing tagging for our website and app.

De-bugging tags

Set up naming conventions for event tagging

Work with developers to ensure the requirements for digital analytics code are communicated and actioned, to enable the analytics implementation

Essential:

Good experience in experience of tag implementation

Set up analytics for an Android / iOS app via Google Firebase or a similar tool

Basic knowledge of Javascript in the context of Digital Analytics tagging and implementation

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers. bp pulse operates a 60% office (central London), 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!