Entity:Customers & Products
Retail Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Job Description:
The Digital B2C Manager is a dynamic and visionary leader across our digital product strategy and execution. This role will report to Head of Digital Enablement and lead all aspects of the continued investment in our consumer-facing technology, including our current mobile applications, earnify™, TruckSmart, and Refreshing Rewards. This role will lead the prioritization of new features and improvements based on the needs of our brands. Primarily responsible for maintaining excellence of consumer digital experience, as well as leading future growth, this person will advance the digital presence across the suite of brands through the development and implementation of program features, offers, content and engagement, working hand in hand with Product Marketing and Technology to create a best-in-class value proposition and digital experience. This role is responsible for a robust mobile technology integration roadmap across M&C Americas brands.
The Digital B2C Manager will work with key internal team members to define and deliver app and any future digital products that enhance the consumer loyalty proposition, increase personalization, and change the way that consumers think about purchases at retail locations including fuel, c-store and future energy needs i.e. electrification. This leader will lead the product roadmap and be accountable for its delivery, including understanding feature usage and UX needs across different consumer segments and brands, including data collection and consent management. This role will also hold responsibility for app standard processes and implementation of privacy, consent, and appropriate security measures.
The successful candidate will be the lead in setting the ongoing vision for the digital experience and user experience by bringing to bear consumer insights from Product Marketing, market & technology trends and by supervising digital engagement metrics – including downloads, daily active users, retention rate, conversion rate, and comparison to non-digital consumers. The candidate should be data-driven with professional-level experience in digital marketplace with a passion for innovative digital trends, will lead the design and delivery of any new app, web, and technology features and initiatives that will differentiate our brand for the over 2 million consumers who shop daily at BP, Amoco, Thorntons and ampm gas stations in the US.
This role will deeply engage with the Product Marketing team create innovative features and user experiences that support the Loyalty Marketing strategy and Loyalty program value proposition with full decision rights. This role will also partner with Technology and POS teams to ensure that the digital ecosystem is connected and cultivates a seamless, end to end consumer experience. This role will also meet with global teams to identify and implement new opportunities to differentiate to win & retain high value customers and share digitstandard methodologiesces. The ideal candidate should be comfortable with the digital world, consumer-focused and understand how to deliver the right offer and UX to promote our compelling consumer loyalty proposition to new users.
Accountabilities:
Core Behaviors:
Leadership Behaviors:
Essential to the Role
Other relevant or desirable experience
Background
How much do we pay (Base)? $125,000-$233,000.
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core, US Benefits. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of related industry experience and will range from 120-240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60-240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. [INSERT LINK TO APPLICABLE BENEFITS]. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.
We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401K matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.
As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continued Learning, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence {+ 10 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.