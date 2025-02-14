Job summary

The Digital B2C Manager is a dynamic and visionary leader across our digital product strategy and execution. This role will report to Head of Digital Enablement and lead all aspects of the continued investment in our consumer-facing technology, including our current mobile applications, earnify™, TruckSmart, and Refreshing Rewards. This role will lead the prioritization of new features and improvements based on the needs of our brands. Primarily responsible for maintaining excellence of consumer digital experience, as well as leading future growth, this person will advance the digital presence across the suite of brands through the development and implementation of program features, offers, content and engagement, working hand in hand with Product Marketing and Technology to create a best-in-class value proposition and digital experience. This role is responsible for a robust mobile technology integration roadmap across M&C Americas brands.

The Digital B2C Manager will work with key internal team members to define and deliver app and any future digital products that enhance the consumer loyalty proposition, increase personalization, and change the way that consumers think about purchases at retail locations including fuel, c-store and future energy needs i.e. electrification. This leader will lead the product roadmap and be accountable for its delivery, including understanding feature usage and UX needs across different consumer segments and brands, including data collection and consent management. This role will also hold responsibility for app standard processes and implementation of privacy, consent, and appropriate security measures.

The successful candidate will be the lead in setting the ongoing vision for the digital experience and user experience by bringing to bear consumer insights from Product Marketing, market & technology trends and by supervising digital engagement metrics – including downloads, daily active users, retention rate, conversion rate, and comparison to non-digital consumers. The candidate should be data-driven with professional-level experience in digital marketplace with a passion for innovative digital trends, will lead the design and delivery of any new app, web, and technology features and initiatives that will differentiate our brand for the over 2 million consumers who shop daily at BP, Amoco, Thorntons and ampm gas stations in the US.

This role will deeply engage with the Product Marketing team create innovative features and user experiences that support the Loyalty Marketing strategy and Loyalty program value proposition with full decision rights. This role will also partner with Technology and POS teams to ensure that the digital ecosystem is connected and cultivates a seamless, end to end consumer experience. This role will also meet with global teams to identify and implement new opportunities to differentiate to win & retain high value customers and share digitstandard methodologiesces. The ideal candidate should be comfortable with the digital world, consumer-focused and understand how to deliver the right offer and UX to promote our compelling consumer loyalty proposition to new users.

Bring to market and handle the in-market mobile platform in conjunction with critical team members in Product Marketing, Communications, Sales, Finance & Technology, bringing to bear market trends and consumer insights to ensure a product roadmap that is fit for purpose and supports consumer experience and business goals over time.

Business SME and primary point of contact for digital products and mobile app; a guide in mobile app capabilities, testing, and innovations Key collaborator who will be consulted and advised of any recommended changes to Product Marketing strategy, ensuring approval on any enhancements to the loyalty value proposition.

Be responsible for the design team and UX as we bring more brands onto the earnify mobile app,

Lead and be responsible for the design and UX for any partner integration or credit card integration in the earnify mobile app.

Data-Driven Decision Making: Lead the analytical approach to Digital product, enhancing a developing A Digital driven demeanor for the team centered around the customer experience. Partner with cross functional leads to keep teams informed of analytics and performance. Have a solid understanding of what data drives impact.

Transformation Leadership: Drive the digital product strategy by developing the argument, designing the user experience, and implementing the product and experience roadmap with global partners and cross functional partners.

Collect and socialize app usage trends and app engagement into consumer research, to advise any future value prop changes and gaps in the current digital experience to prioritize in the future. Make strategic recommendations to Product Marketing on when and how to launch features that support the loyalty program strategy.

Single point of connectivity with the product technology team to define optimal membership experiences. Responsible for clearly communicating and defining business needs to Technology, testing the UX, and accountable for successful delivery.

Set and prioritize a program roadmap and go-to-market approach, drive validation of all concepts and program enhancements.

Serve as delivery lead to implement features, working with marketing, technology, and operation teams to develop end-to-end experience, positioning, pricing, IT deployment, support, and communication plans.

Work with Product Marketing to complete segmentation strategy to deliver personalized experiences, increased participation and spend.

Assess the program and optimize the consumer experience across multiple channels/devices to deliver best in class value to consumers, customers & bp.

Be responsible for the digital UX key performance indicators (KPI’s) and resolve how to bring commercial value for BP.

Ability to generate and apply insights to develop a consumer proposition

Experience leading consumer journey mapping processes

Product Management experience, preferably connecting into the digital world

Experience working with Agile/Scrum Methodology

Be a self-starter who can identify improvements, make critical decisions and work with subject matter authorities throughout the business to implement.

Ability to interpret between business and technology requirements to enable effective communication between all associated partners.

Financial competence, financial modelling & P&L leadership skills

Retail experience

Experience of launching consumer or business facing technology-led offer or service (e.g. mobile apps, ecommerce systems)

Exposure to marketing and an understanding of the importance of end consumer/user when designing systems or processes.

Deep understanding and passion around the digital marketplace

Excellent problem solving and analytical abilities

Type of degree – BA Required, MBA Preferred

Minimum 7 years of relevant business experience

Experience launching new consumer products or features, preferably in a digital environment

Experience collecting and using insights to resolve strategic direction

Ability to lead and influence across cross functional teams and at multiple levels

Ability to lead and prioritize multiple projects in a fast-paced environment

Travel (15%)

How much do we pay (Base)? $125,000-$233,000.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core, US Benefits. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of related industry experience and will range from 120-240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60-240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. [INSERT LINK TO APPLICABLE BENEFITS]. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401K matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

