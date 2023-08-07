Digital Business Analyst

Job summary

Ideal candidate should be an Engineering Graduate with following skills. - Knowledge of SAP Procurement – S/4 HANA Materials Management or S/4 HANA Finance or S/4 HANA Sales. Certifications around any of these areas will be an added experience. - Domain experience in Energy, Manufacturing will be added advantage. - Proven expertise in translating business requirements into specifications for transformation. - Proficiency in stakeholder management. - Good financial acumen around budgeting/forecasting/cost management - Willingness and flair to develop in the digital technology space, for example SAP S/4 HANA, Ariba

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Ideal candidate should be an Engineering Graduate with following skills.- Knowledge of SAP Procurement – S/4 HANA Materials Management or S/4 HANA Finance or S/4 HANA Sales. Certifications around any of these areas will be an added experience.- Domain experience in Energy, Manufacturing will be added advantage.- Proven expertise in translating business requirements into specifications for transformation.- Proficiency in stakeholder management.- Good financial acumen around budgeting/forecasting/cost management- Willingness and flair to develop in the digital technology space, for example SAP S/4 HANA, Ariba



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

• Work with various stakeholders from the business, to translate requirements into actionable transformation activities.

• Substantiate the problem statements into business impact

• Assess, qualify, and prioritize the problem statements into actionable projects.

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

• Engineering Graduate

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

• Digitally savvy individual with awareness of best system practices in procurement or business analytics

• Should be able to translate theoretical concepts into practical actionable projects.

• Ability to work independently with senior management stakeholders and drive best practices.

• Sound knowledge of best practices (functional and systems) in at least one of

o Finance

o Procurement

o Analytics and Dashboards



DESIRABLE CRITERIA

• Able to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

It’s key that the individual can operate in ambiguous & uncertain situations and navigate barriers smoothly.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Acumen, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.