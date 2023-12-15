Digital Channel Marketing Lead - UK / NL

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Supports the implementation of marketing, brand and comms programmes for the business. Supports the development, management and delivery of strategic programmes for the marketing team and adopts and adapts global brand offers, leveraging consumer & customer insights to drive innovation, defining country plans by brand and managing brand guidelines and policy.



Job Description:

As a key strategic pillar of bp growth, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike. We are a brand with heritage and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel, we believe bp will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go; be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, or food and drinks for later, our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.

The purpose of the Digital Channel Marketing Lead is to maintain bp digital presence in owned channels and enable the digital transformation (app and web) of the bp retail business. This role coordinates the marketing digital roadmap for the country, representing all needs across convenience, loyalty, pay for fuel and base functionality, working across the business to build a demand plan and support the prioritization of a back log for technical development.

Key Responsibilities:

Optimise the in-market mobile and web platform in conjunction with global marketing

Leverage market trends and consumer insights to ensure a product roadmap that is fit for purpose and supports consumer experience and business goals over time.

Use customer insight and performance data to develop a dashboard which allows you to understand what’s working, where we need to improve, as well as key hot spots which enable us to improve performance and customer missions

Own the in-market project implementation to launch new initiatives of bp/arals’s mobile consumer strategy and offer, leading the virtual team across Marketing, Customers, Tech, Procurement and Suppliers to deliver fit for purpose solutions

Lead key global implementations for the market working alongside the global product owner.

As the end-to-end owner of mobile consumer experience across all touch points in market, partner with peers and collaborators across global, regional, country teams and Tech to deliver the best possible digital experience for consumers

Partner with Operations to ensure suppliers are accurately integrated to meet operational requirements.

Work with the global marketing teams, EU Marketing and UK and NL local teams to develop and implement a customer led digital offer pipeline that is differentiated within the market place and market leading

Manage relevant appropriate budget lines with accurate and timely reporting

Key Skills:

Proven experience in product management and/or category management in digital/e commerce/mobile products/solutions within convenience / retail or services environment.

Demonstrated success in crafting innovative, user friendly digital solutions for consumers in a retail environment.

Experience instigating programs from innovation/design through to go to market strategy, implementation and evaluation

Cross functional & virtual team leadership skills

Commercial acumen to be able to identify and articulate sources of value of the business

Previous experience with CMS platforms and web analytics tools (eg AEM / Google Analytics)

Demonstrated 3rd Party relationship and performance management including the sourcing and identifying of both partner agencies and loyalty partners

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.