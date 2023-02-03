Digital Communication and E-Commerce Specialist - TUCA

Job summary

Would you like to join Castrol Turkiye, Ukraine and Central Asia marketing team and lead the implementation of digital communication and execute e-commerce strategy for all car, bike and commercial vehicle brands that deliver volume, turnover and gross margin targets?



We are looking for a Digital Communication and E-Commerce Specialist to be responsible for the implementation of digital communication and e-commerce strategy for all car, bike and commercial vehicle brands that deliver volume, turnover and gross margin targets for Turkiye Ukraine Central Asia (TUCA) to be based in Istanbul, Turkiye.



The position reports to Castrol TUCA Marketing Director with execution line to the Head of Brand, Product and Communications, TUCA.





About the role:



In this role, you will have the opportunity to:



• Support the execution of global brand and channel strategies focusing digital communication and e-commerce and data analysis.

• Lead development of marketing digital communication plans for consumers and customers for lead brands, including media planning to deliver media critical metrics and post evaluation of media campaigns, with special focus on demonstrating and building capability in Digital platforms.

• Develop local Key Opinion Leaders/Influencers (KOLs) campaigns & activates these via different media and channels.

• Drives Marketing communication innovation by leveraging digital best practices such as Campaign Management Tools, Content Management etc. Builds team’s digital capability and works with digital experts internally and externally to guide digital marketing activities for various brands/projects under responsibility.

• Build and executes new product and services launch plans in market at e-commerce platforms and aligns with key stakeholders as sales, business development, supply chain, incl. regional and global tags.

• Help to build digital and e-commerce skill set for the marketing organization.



About you:

You will hold a University degree with preference on Engineering/Science or Business Administration/Marketing related areas. Master’s degree in relevant areas is desirable.



It would be essential that you have:



• 5 plus years of experience in marketing roles with understanding of B2C and B2B2C marketing communication and multi-product, brand and channel strategy

• Good knowledge of digital marketing tools & e-commerce and advanced level of expertise in digital marketing communication content, planning and implementation

• Understanding of marketing strategy execution

• Fluency in Turkish and English languages



It would be also good if you had an experience in Lubricants, automotive, FMCG sectors or/and marketing agency working with teams in these sectors.





