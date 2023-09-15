Job summary

bp, one of the world’s largest integrated energy companies, is hiring a Digital Communications Manager. You’ll sit within our Communications and External Affairs team, working with a mix of digital strategists, visual storytellers, writers, editors, business communicators, executives, and other leaders to explain bp America’s businesses primarily to policy, financial and internal audiences. You’ll lead a bundle of digital channels – including bp America’s website and intranet, microsites, social channels, and newsletters—in addition to print products and other platforms The ideal candidate will have experience managing digital communications channels– including websites, social channels, and visual content. You should be highly organized, confident, humble, and comfortable independently juggling multiple projects—and still be nimble enough to manage quick visual projects. Energy sector experience isn’t necessary. But some of the most important attributes for the ideal candidate will be natural curiosity, an eagerness to learn new energy technologies, and translate them into meaningful digital experiences.

Key Responsibilities:

Play a lead role in shaping how bp America’s business storytelling is brought to life across owned channels, aligned with brand standards.

Lead innovative, cohesive publishing across bp.com/US, bp.com/Canada, and internal channels. Efficient prioritization will be critical.

Lead the development of infographics, illustrations, animations, video, photography and other visual assets, aligned with business goals. This includes identifying opportunities to distill and translate data into shareable visual content across platforms.

Create strategies and tactics to sharpen the identification of bp America’s external audiences, and how to reach those audiences.

Lead a small team that includes internal and external visual storytellers, and digital strategists working across bp’s businesses.

Provide strategic guidance to communications and business unit partners on digital communications and publishing best practices.

Lead the development of actionable communications metrics reports.

Edit and write content as needed.

Handle special projects as needed.

Skills and Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in communications or a relevant field, or equivalent experience.

10+ years of experience building digital-first communications at a media company, agency, creative studio or non-media organization.

Demonstrated leadership abilities, ideally with 3+ years of experience managing people and external agencies, vendors, graphic designers, videographers, etc.

Proven ability to work diplomatically with diverse, global cross-functional partners.

Demonstrated experience translating business concepts into digital communications – including websites, infographics, illustrations, video, and other digital experiences.

Demonstrated ability to cross-pollinate content across global owned communications channels, to meet the needs of the company’s diverse audiences—including employees, policymakers, regulators, investors, media, consumers, clients and prospective employees.

Proven ability to pay careful attention to detail and accuracy, while surfing above the work in a highly organized way to meet deadlines.

Demonstrated entrepreneurial and digital innovation mindset.

Experience using Adobe, Figma, and other content management software.

This is a full-time hybrid position. You must be available to work in bp America’s Houston or Washington, D.C. office at least three days a week. You should be comfortable traveling up to 10% of the time.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



