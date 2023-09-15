bp, one of the world’s largest integrated energy companies, is hiring a Digital Communications Manager. You’ll sit within our Communications and External Affairs team, working with a mix of digital strategists, visual storytellers, writers, editors, business communicators, executives, and other leaders to explain bp America’s businesses primarily to policy, financial and internal audiences. You’ll lead a bundle of digital channels – including bp America’s website and intranet, microsites, social channels, and newsletters—in addition to print products and other platforms The ideal candidate will have experience managing digital communications channels– including websites, social channels, and visual content. You should be highly organized, confident, humble, and comfortable independently juggling multiple projects—and still be nimble enough to manage quick visual projects. Energy sector experience isn’t necessary. But some of the most important attributes for the ideal candidate will be natural curiosity, an eagerness to learn new energy technologies, and translate them into meaningful digital experiences.
Job Family Group:Communications & External Affairs Group
bp, one of the world’s largest integrated energy companies, is hiring a Digital Communications Manager. You’ll sit within our Communications and External Affairs team, working with a mix of digital strategists, visual storytellers, writers, editors, business communicators, executives, and other leaders to explain bp America’s businesses primarily to policy, financial and internal audiences. You’ll lead a bundle of digital channels – including bp America’s website and intranet, microsites, social channels, and newsletters—in addition to print products and other platforms
Job Summary:
Job Description:
This is a full-time hybrid position. You must be available to work in bp America’s Houston or Washington, D.C. office at least three days a week. You should be comfortable traveling up to 10% of the time.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.