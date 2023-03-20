Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.



It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Base management Team and advance your career as a



Digital Content Lead



The Digital Content Lead is a customer focused role with a deep understanding of the retail business and the external customers/consumers. This role will hold the online owned presence for Mobility &Convenience (M&C) across consumers, ensuring our customers can find us and when they do they are correctly informed and engaged. Maximizing campaigns and always on messages to reach the target audience in a differentiated way. Utilizing best in class external examples as a benchmark and applying successes and learning from across other Mobility &Convenience and Customers & Products (C&P).

This role will be tag to Spain, however other countries might be also under supervision scope.

In this role You will:

Be responsible for digital content this role will cover consumer, loyalty and reward websites, partner ‘owned’ comms for example mapping and social media; maintaining existing and launching new channels (alongside communications& Externals Affairs (C&EA) to deliver the best online brand experience for our target audiences

Own the online visibility of our presence digitally through mapping, SEO, google review etc

Implement and be responsible for all digital owned channel comms and therefore an expert in the brand and how to deploy targeted messages and content for each audience group and customer segment

Have a close link into the digital teams in global Digital team and C&EA to ensure channels and tactics are relevant and at pace with consumer behaviour.

As part of Communications & Campaign UK and European team with accountability to manage digital content activity in Spain.

Ensure rigorous compliance with brand guidelines, media principles and group policy

Own the online behavioural insights of our customers to have a full picture of actual customer behaviour on line what are our customers are interested in and what they are interacting with, in support of growing M&C business in the digital space. stakeholders

What You will need to be successful:

University degree

Native speaker Spanish and fluent in English and Portuguese

5+ years in leading digital content platforms

Experience within a fast paced consumer focused environment, managing multiple projects

Deep knowledge in social media best practice and application

Strong proved experience of content generation within brand standards

Agency leadership to develop enduring partnership relationships

Experience in B2C

Cross European countries preferable

Experience of using CMS platforms and Website Analytics (e.g. Adobe Audience Manager and Google Analytics) is an advantage

Proven ability to balance consumer experience and business goals with a strong understanding of different digital / social formats.

Experience instigating programs from innovation/design through to go to market strategy, implementation and evaluation others is also an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.