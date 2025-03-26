Digital Core Tech Event

Entity:Technology
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Role Title: Positions in Technology Disciplines & Enterprise/Compute Technologies (SAP, Salesforce, Azure, AWS, ServiceNow, Databricks, Palantir & M365 suite Technologies)
Location : Pune, India
About bp/team
bp’s Technology organization is the central organization for all software and platform development. We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream energy delivery to our customers. We have a variety of teams depending on your areas of interest, including infrastructure and backend services through to customer-facing web and native applications.
Our India Tech Centre in Pune is in growth phase we are rapidly scaling up. We are hiring for various roles across Software Engineering, Data Engineering and Technical Delivery functions. We have opportunities for Tech professionals with experience ranging from 3 to 20 years. (Functional requirements of roles and key responsibilities outlined below ).
We are specifically looking for candidates with relevant experience in SAP, Salesforce, Azure, AWS, Service Now, Databricks, Palantir & M365 suite Technologies. If you have strong background in these areas, please apply to this job post. Our team would review your CV and match it against a specific role(s) and progress your application.
Engineering roles
Responsibilities
As a team member in Engineering, you will be responsible for designing, building, and maintaining existing or new software. You will be responsible for developing features, improving the software performance, and providing technical support to other teams.
Technical Skills we need from you
Software Skills
Data roles
Responsibilities
Qualifications
Essential
Delivery roles
The Delivery Manager plays a critical role translating strategy into actionable steps and driving successful delivery of products, platforms, and services. This hands-on role is focused on day-to-day decision-making and ensuring the right products, platforms and services are being built and delivered efficiently. This role makes key decisions on feature development, balances stakeholder priorities, and ensures that deliverables are built to meet quality, budget, and timeline requirements. They work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with business goals and customer needs, enabling the seamless delivery of impactful solutions.
The Delivery Manager at this level demonstrates ownership of delivering initiatives involving multiple stakeholders and teams. They effectively lead delivery teams, balancing strategic priorities with tactical execution to achieve business outcomes. They guide resource planning and financial tracking, ensuring budgets and timelines are met without compromising quality. They act as the primary point of contact for stakeholders, managing expectations, and resolving escalated risks and dependencies. They promote Agile methodologies and continuously improve team performance through feedback and process optimization.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.