Job summary



BP is on a path to redefine the energy industry in a digital world, the same way we defined oil & gas exploration from its early beginnings.

We will do this by harnessing human experience design to reimagine energy for people and the planet.



The Role:

We are looking for a Digital Design Lead to join our fast-growing design team, to partner with the design leadership team in delivering outstanding experiences with a project/program of work. This person will be an inspirational people leader who thinks deeply about people, processes and systems and has broad experience across the spectrum of Design and has also had experience of leading large program of work.





Be an expert communicator with empowering and educating your team and stakeholders on all things Design, taking project leaders on a journey to truly understand the value of service design.

Lead the promotion and management of centralized research data and design assets, ensuring accessibility for designers across bp.

Monitor and accurately forecast future demand and the pipeline of work, and map these against cost and business objectives.

Lead on the tracking and measurement of the quality of design work at bp.

Grow a culture at bp that rewards and recognises designers and design teams that meet their objectives and design goals.

Lead on time and budget management, including tracking operational spend and managing budget allocations.

Have a good understanding of planning, executing and implementing design thinking methodology.

Build and iterate a cohesive view of the business unit service, using workshops, mentoring and best practices to facilitate the collaboration of all Design project leaders creating a seamless cohesive experience for both the end users and delivery teams.

Be facilitator of visions and perspectives for all discipline peers in creating a shared vision and understanding of projects using the lenses of viability, desirability and feasibility.

Encourage best in class information architecture (such as user flows, taxonomy, hierarchy etc.) to services and products.

Enable BP product designers and agency design teams in applying UX principles, extensive personal knowledge and user research data to build user interfaces and other user interactions that implement information designs, user workflows, wireframes, and prototypes.

Able to lead and empower and bring together both BP designers as well as agency design teams provided by our agency partners and enable collaboration and insights sharing across project teams.

Experience of leading a wide range of team sizes from project specific to programme teams.

A portfolio that highlights your approach to problem solving coupled with your skills in service design, research, user experience, and design (both visual and interaction)

Knowledge of Agile or Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative, agile environment is a plus.

Experience of working in a complex business environment supporting projects working to tight deadlines.

Strong written and verbal communication skills

We are looking for someone who has two of the following:



