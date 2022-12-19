BP is on a path to redefine the energy industry in a digital world, the same way we defined oil & gas exploration from its early beginnings.
We will do this by harnessing human experience design to reimagine energy for people and the planet.
The Role:
We are looking for a Digital Design Lead to join our fast-growing design team, to partner with the design leadership team in delivering outstanding experiences with a project/program of work. This person will be an inspirational people leader who thinks deeply about people, processes and systems and has broad experience across the spectrum of Design and has also had experience of leading large program of work.
Be an expert communicator with empowering and educating your team and stakeholders on all things Design, taking project leaders on a journey to truly understand the value of service design.
BP is on a path to redefine the energy industry in a digital world, the same way we defined oil & gas exploration from its early beginnings.
We will do this by harnessing human experience design to reimagine energy for people and the planet.
The Role:
We are looking for a Digital Design Lead to join our fast-growing design team, to partner with the design leadership team in delivering outstanding experiences with a project/program of work. This person will be an inspirational people leader who thinks deeply about people, processes and systems and has broad experience across the spectrum of Design and has also had experience of leading large program of work.