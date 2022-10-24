Job summary

At bp, we are striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in digital design is an opportunity to grow and deliver innovation at pace while shaping the future of bp.



Our bphxd (Human Experience Design) team is passionate about designing for a digital and sustainable future and putting humans at the heart of design. As part of the team, you will be transforming bp to a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You will also help to develop new businesses, products, and services, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the digital heart of bp.

We are looking for a Digital Design Lead to join our fast-growing design team, to partner with the design leadership team in delivering outstanding experiences with a project/programme of work. This person will be an inspirational people leader who thinks deeply about people, processes and systems and has broad experience across the spectrum of Design and has also had experience of leading large programmes of work.



You will champion all things Design within the organization, educating partners and taking them on a journey to truly understand the value of service design. In this role, you will lead and empower and bring together both bp designers and agency design teams to collaborate and share insights across project teams.



Your accountabilities

Lead the promotion and management of centralized research data and design assets, ensuring accessibility for designers across bp.

Monitor and accurately forecast future demand and the pipeline of work, and map these against cost and business objectives.

Lead on the tracking and measurement of the quality of design work at bp.

Grow a culture at bp that rewards and recognises designers and design teams that meet their objectives and design goals.

Lead on time and budget management, including monitoring operational spend and handling budget allocations.

Have a good understanding of planning, performing and implementing design thinking methodology.

Build and iterate a cohesive view of the business unit service, using workshops, mentoring and standard methodologies to facilitate the collaboration of all Design project leaders creating a seamless experience for both the end users and delivery teams.

Be facilitator of visions and perspectives for all subject area peers in creating a shared vision and understanding of projects using the lenses of viability, desirability and feasibility.

Encourage best in class information architecture (such as user flows, taxonomy, hierarchy etc.) to services and products.

Enable design teams in applying UX principles, extensive personal knowledge and user research data to build user interfaces and other user interactions that implement information designs, user workflows, wireframes, and prototypes.



About you

Experience is what matters most. The successful candidate should have experience leading a wide range of team sizes from project specific to programme teams. Experience working in a sophisticated business environment supporting projects working to tight deadlines.

A portfolio that highlights your approach to problem solving coupled with your skills in service design, research, user experience, and design (both visual and interaction)

Knowledge of Agile or Lean UX or product methodologies and working in a collaborative, agile environment is a plus.

Strong written and verbal communication skills



Why Join BP

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options (60% office, 40% remote), a generous compensation package, paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!