Digital Design Lead (Education)

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in digital design is an opportunity to grow and deliver innovation at pace while shaping the future of bp. Our bphxd (Human Experience Design) team is passionate about designing for a digital and sustainable future and putting humans at the heart of design. As part of the team, you’ll be transforming bp to a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop new businesses, products, and services, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the digital heart of bp.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



We are looking for a design education lead to join our fast-growing Design team to support them create a world-class Design Education programme. We’re seeking a results-oriented individual who can help shape design teams and processes, ensuring that designers have the right training and expertise to create awesome experiences.

Build a world class design education curriculum and learning programme to support designers, stakeholder, and external parties.

Work across all levels of the organization to create tailored learning experiences relevant to the users’ needs

Build a network of trainers from within the design organization to support the learning curriculum

Draw on real world examples from the organisation to support the learning objectives

Encourage design teams to engage with bp’s career development framework and to use resources to facilitate career conversations.

Monitor and forecast the future training demand, and map these against cost and business objectives.

Collate and communicate design education metrics, benchmarks and objectives to the wider organization to help articulate the value and impact of design education.

Collate, contribute to and encourage the adoption of design methods and playbooks to grow design capability across bp.

You’ll contribute and lead areas such as crafting the design culture and processes and collaborate on big and meaningful design challenges. You have:

Desire to join a dynamic and diverse team that is transforming bp, and the energy industry.

Experience of working in a complex business environment supporting projects working to tight deadlines.

Experience working in-house or at a design agency, with a focus on design operations.

A structured approach to work and are an advocate for user-centred design.

Experience with design programme management.

Knowledge of agile, Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative environment.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options (60% office, 40% remote), a generous compensation package, paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



