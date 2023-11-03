Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Considering Joining bp?At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!The digital design lead will play a crucial role in creating engaging and innovative digital content that aligns with our brand identity and business objectives. In this role you will leverage consumer insights and best practices to develop content to meet Guests with the right message at the right time across digital touchpoints. Your work will be focused on building relationships with our Guests through digital platforms to differentiate our offering and drive long-term brand awareness and value.This role is part the in-house creative team as part of the Mobility & Convenience Americas business that supports over 1300 convenience store locations across the United States. The successful candidate will report to the Creative Services Manager and work closely with the marketing team, internal and external agency teams, and a variety of internal stakeholders to develop content for various channels throughout the Guest journey. The ideal candidate will be a highly motivated multi-faceted designer who has a passion for developing engaging marketing materials. This position requires a mix of creativity, speed, and excellent problem-solving skills, along with a keen eye for detail.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Conceptualize and develop digital assets including static, video, and animated advertisements for various platforms (e.g., Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn and YouTube).

Provide strategic creative direction for projects based on creative direction provided.

Work with marketing team to make sure all projects meet objectives and budget.

Analyze and cross-check information to ensure all materials are complete and accurate.

Communicate effectively and professionally internally and externally.

Stay up-to-date with digital media developments and latest design trends to ensure designs are current and effective.

Follow brand standards to ensure development of graphics that consistently support brand image and protect brand marks.

Follow a workflow and timeline to ensure projects progress in a timely manner.

Create designs and conceptual solutions that result in cohesive messaging and branding.

Work professionally with vendors and/or agencies as needed.

Perform additional duties as assigned.

Embody bp core values – play to win, care for others willing to focus and commit; and pursuing excellence in every facet of our endeavors.

Essential Education

•Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design or related ​

Essential Experience:

3+ years experience in Digital Creative Services or a related field.

Experience designing for social (both organic and paid), all components of CRM, and SEO/SEM.

Extensive experience with Adobe Creative Suite. After Effects, Premiere Pro and Canva preferred.

Cinemotography and photography for social channels preferred.

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite.

Skilled at graphics file creation optimized for digital and social media.

Knowledge of production requirements across media and experience in preparing/reviewing mechanical files.

Ability to manage large and complex projects.

Must be highly organized and proficient at multi-tasking.

Self-starter and ability to perform at a high level in core job responsibilities.

Excellent time management skills.

Ability to take constructive feedback and integrate it in design pieces.

Ability to function as a great teammate in a highly dynamic organization.

Strong understanding of Social Media, website functionality, and design and trending online technologies



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.