Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using advanced technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of stakeholders, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and managing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.



Job Description:

We are looking for a Digital Design Lead to join our fast-growing design team, to partner with the design leadership team in delivering outstanding experiences with a project/programme of work. You will also have experience in leading large programmes of work with a focus on excellence in execution. You will be an inspirational people leader who thinks deeply about people, processes and systems and has broad experience across the spectrum of Design including Service, Product and Content Design and the supporting research.

Your skills

Be an expert communicator with empowering and educating your team and stakeholders on all things Design, taking project leaders on a journey to truly understand the value of design.

Monitor and accurately forecast future demand and the pipeline of work, and map these against cost and business objectives.

Lead on the tracking and measurement of the quality of design work at bp.

Lead on time and budget management, including tracking operational spend and managing budget allocations.

Have a good understanding of planning, executing and implementing design thinking methodology.

Build and iterate a cohesive view of the business unit service or product, using workshops, mentoring and effective practices to facilitate the collaboration of all Design project leaders creating a seamless cohesive experience for both the end users and delivery teams.

Be facilitator of visions and perspectives for all discipline peers in creating a shared vision and understanding of projects using the lenses of viability, desirability and feasibility.

Enable BP designers and agency design teams in applying UX principles, extensive personal knowledge and user research data to build user interfaces and other user interactions that implement information designs, user workflows, wireframes, and prototypes.

Able to lead and empower and bring together both BP designers as well as agency design teams provided by our agency partners and enable collaboration and insights sharing across project teams.

Experience

BS/MS Degree; preference for Human Computer Interaction, Service Design, UX Design or Computer Science; or equivalent experience.

Experience of leading a wide range of team sizes from project specific to programme teams.

A portfolio that highlights your approach to problem solving coupled with your skills in service design, research, user experience, and design (both visual and interaction)

Knowledge of Agile or Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative, agile environment is a plus.

Experience of working in a complex business environment supporting projects working to tight deadlines.

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Your benefits

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.