Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



At bp, we are playing to win!!

To reimagine energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. We will aim to dramatically reduce carbon in our operations and in our production, and grow new low carbon businesses, products, and services. Humans are driven by need, but at their core they are fueled by compassion. Empathy helps them make their decisions because compassion equals trust.

We are looking for a Digital Design Lead, to join our fast-growing design team, to partner with the design leadership team in delivering outstanding experiences with a project/programme of work. You will also have experience in leading large programmes of work with a focus on excellence in execution. You will be an inspirational people leader who thinks deeply about people, processes and systems and has broad experience across the spectrum of Design including Service, Product and Content Design and the supporting research.

Your day your way – Hybrid + flexible working + up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave

Competitive salary + annual cash bonuses + 12% Super

Global share match + discounted fuel + global recognition programme

Learning and development + Internal mobility opportunities

Empowering and educating your team and customers on all things Design, taking project leaders on a journey to truly understand the value of design

Monitoring and accurately forecasting future demand and the pipeline of work, and map these against cost and business objectives

Leading on the tracking and measurement of the quality of design work at bp

Leading on time and budget management, including tracking operational spend and handling budget allocations

Understanding of planning, driving and implementing design thinking methodology

Building and iterating a cohesive view of the business unit service or product, using workshops, mentoring and effective practices to facilitate the collaboration of all Design project leaders creating a seamless cohesive experience for both the end users and delivery teams

Being a facilitator of visions and perspectives for all discipline peers in creating a shared vision and understanding of projects using the lenses of viability, desirability and feasibility

Enabling BP designers and agency design teams in applying UX principles, extensive personal knowledge and user research data to build user interfaces and other user interactions that implement information designs, user workflows, wireframes, and prototypes

Leading and empowering and bringing together both BP designers as well as agency design teams provided by our agency partners and enable collaboration and insights sharing across project teams

Experience of leading a wide range of team sizes from project specific to programme teams.

A portfolio that highlights your approach to problem solving coupled with your skills in service design, research, user experience, and design (both visual and interaction)

Knowledge of Agile or Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative, agile environment is a plus

Experience of working in a complex business environment supporting projects working to tight deadlines

Strong written and verbal communication skills

BS/MS Degree; preference for Human Computer Interaction, Service Design, UX Design or Computer Science; or equivalent experience.

We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.

If you’d like to understand more about working at BP and the exciting work we do in Innovation and Engineering, please have a read through Innovation & engineering | What we do | Home (bp.com)

To be eligible to apply, you must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



