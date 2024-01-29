Digital Design Principal

Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



We are looking for a design leader to lead our India design studio and join our fast-growing Human Experience Design (HXD) team when BP stakeholders engage with the design discipline. This person will be passionate about leading diverse design teams to unlock user challenges and deliver outstanding products and services and have expert communication skills in dealing with all kinds of stakeholders from people that are really familiar to design and people that are completely new to it. This role will be instrumental in supporting the growth of the India design studio. This person will have strong knowledge in all of these areas plus emerging technologies and solutions along with design best practices.



Your skills

Be a key part in the design leadership team and promote HXD standards and support the team in developing and maintaining them as the foundation for crafting cohesive experiences.

Support the design leadership team in the nurturing and growth of the design discipline including developing your own team and their capabilities.

Advanced skills in the understanding, planning, executing and implementing design thinking methodology.

Be an expert communicator with educating your team and stakeholders on all things Design.

Support all projects in the studio whilst empowering teams into the defining and implementing of processes, ways of working and best practices.

Support the studio team in the creation of service design blueprints, illustrated journey maps, concept designs, integrating accessibility requirements, empathy maps, user flows, visual design, prototypes, utilizing the BP design system and value proposition proposals, and all other design outputs.

Deep knowledge of how information architecture (such as user flows, taxonomy, hierarchy etc.) and product design (UX/UI) is used within services and products.

Understanding of how to implement different research methods and how to structure research and basics tests to reduce the risk of confirmation and one other type of bias impacting the results, working closely with researchers to develop designs and basic prototypes based upon scenarios.

Ability to work with the studio team to plan, facilitate and execute design thinking workshops.

Able to lead and empower and bring together both BP designers as well as design teams provided by our agency partners and enable collaboration and insights sharing across project teams.

Effectively consolidate and communicate key findings and insights cross-functional and to key stakeholders.

Oversee creative and innovative solutions using HXD and emerging technologies

Be responsible for expanding the India studio and to test new ways of working and HXD practices and processes.

Your Accountabilities

You will be accountable for leading the BPHXD studio including:

Implementing design best practices, ways of working and processes in India.

The success of all projects and outputs from India

Oversee the career development and progression of India based designers

Oversee and guide designers from various different agencies.

Leader in thought leadership around the Design discipline.

Nice to have

Good visual design and UX skills to be applied for playback decks/presentations, service blueprints and all other service design-based deliverables.

Confident at speaking and educating about Design and BP design initiatives both internally and externally.



You’re Required to have

BS/MS Degree; preference for Human Computer Interaction, Digital Design, UX, or Computer Science; or equivalent experience.

Experience working as a designer and/or design leader with an in-house Design team or at a Design agency.

Experience of leading a wide range of team sizes from project specific to discipline teams.

Knowledge of Agile or Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative, agile environment is a plus.

A portfolio that highlights your approach to problem solving coupled with your skills in research, user experience, and design (both visual and interaction)

Strong written and verbal communication skills



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



