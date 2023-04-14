Digital Enablement Advisor

Job summary

-

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

Join us and you’ll be part of a highly connected, digitally focused, agile team that develops clever ways of increasing our role in our customers’ lives.



To make this transition, we are looking for x3 Digital Enablement Advisors to join our Convenience Retail Digital Enablement team! You’ll have the opportunity to play a key role in enabling the digital roadmap and business transformation through systems or products whilst ensuring the base systems are stable and proactive actions are undertaken to ensure sustainability of our exciting retail business.





What you can expect in this role:

Represent the Mobility & Convenience business by being the Voice of Customer value ensuring our technology and Operations partners are working on the right activities to support our strategy.

Delivery of our digital roadmap for Retail ANZ, ensuring key projects are delivered on time and within budget including the full end to end change management for all products. (People, Process and technology)

Responsible for digital product lifecycles, platforms and the continuous improvement backlog and prioritization OR accountability of all preventative and corrective actions that come from our store operations to provide optimum performance of our system/product solutions for our operations

Collaboration with the wider global and local teams on design and deployment of the improvement solutions. Working cross-functionally with team members in product, design, technology and customer experience to gather input and drive alignment on strategic initiatives

Work closely with our IT team, Retail Operations, Marketing and Global Business Service team to identify pain points in the base operating environment, with the aim of improving and prioritizing system enhancements

Along with our Operational Excellence team, ensure there is a seamless execution and delivery of programs that add-value to our stores and customers

Provide support with site issues and support management

Lead, implement and support flow to work activity as required across the squad using agile principles to deliver value at pace

Tertiary qualification in Commerce, IT or equivalent work experience

Knowledge and understanding from working within a similar industry

Ability to work within an agile environment

Experience implementing digital programs of scale and project delivery/management

Effective stakeholder engagement with the skills to tailor messaging for different audiences from retail staff to Senior Leaders within head office

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!