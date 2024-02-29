This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

The Digital Enablement Advisor is a business expert for systems and applications used in the retail network of bp and Aral service stations of bp’s Mobility & Convenience business in Europe.

The Digital Enablement Advisor is leading product councils, building solution roadmaps and is also part of resolution of major issues in different markets. Working collaboratively with Innovation & Engineering (I&E) and Store Operation teams on future development and new technology in the assigned area the Digital Enablement Advisor is playing a key, expert role during new system implementations in Europe.

This role is part of a European team and can be based in multiple locations including Sunbury/ London / Milton Keynes (UK), Bochum (Germany), Rotterdam (Netherlands), Krakow (Poland), Vienna (Austria) and Madrid (Spain). bp follows a flexible model with 40% remote working.

Key Accountabilities

Acting as Business Subject Matter Expert for assigned solutions present in European Markets

Having deep understanding of business requirements and processes which are associated with the system across region

Contribute to problem resolution in case a major incident has occurred for owned system

Support I&E, Global Teams and other Customers & Products departments to support new business developments or technological changes

Determine and deliver solution roadmap to improve products and responsible for facilitating & enacting the product council for each of the product

Explore opportunities for system and business improvements within area of expertise

Managing Business backlog for the product and supporting business case creation for further developments

Collaborate with global organization to collect and share best practice and common solutions across the region to maximize efficiency

Collaborate with I&E to ensure adequate support for the system and high quality of the product

Manage external partner relationships for relevant products.

Participate in squads to deliver business change when required

Ensure that the delivery of products or services through the programme meet the business requirements

Acting as business SME for mobile devices present in retail sites and supporting daily operation and IO solutions

Manage solution rollout across European Market ensuring quality deployment and proper communication

Education

Degree or equivalent experience in business, engineering, computer science or another appropriate field

6 sigma certification a plus

Agile qualifications or experience a plus

Experience

demonstrated ability in retail business and understanding of service station / convenience store processes and policies

Managing digital product connected to retail operation would be an advantage

Digital innovation & commercial product management would be an advantage

External retail experience would be an advantage

A good understanding of other business areas and functions that input into the day to day operations at site level.

Strong management skills organising, delegation and motivation Well-developed communication skills.

Working experience with multidiscipline teams in international environment

Stakeholder management experience

Why Join our team?!!

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Please get in touch if you require reasonable adjustments.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

