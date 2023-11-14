Digital Enablement Senior Advisor - FTC

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Retail Group



This role is a 1-year Fixed Term Contract.Responsible for leading a team to drive operational excellence through acting as a “gatekeeper” and owner for all communications, programs and policies that impact on site operations, delivering continuous improvement of retail on-site processes, implementing effective programmes and delivering best-in-class tools to deliver the customer strategy while maximizing value, delivering gross margin and minimising costs.



The Digital Enablement Senior Advisor is our primary European business expert for core system element used in BP's retail network. Leading product council, building solution roadmap and also being part of resolution of major issues in different markets. You will be acting as centre of expertise for new business initiatives and working collaboratively with Digital and Technology (I&E) on future development and new technology within your assigned area. Playing a key, expert role during new system implementations in the region.

To determine and deliver a system roadmap to improve operational efficiency and support BP retail strategy.

Acting as business lead during system replacement or major upgrade ensuring fit for purpose solution selection and high value for business.

Monitor cost spend associated with the solution, participate in budget planning and work on optimizing it.

Be single point of contact for I&E, Global Teams and other Customer & Product departments to support new business developments or technological changes.

Managing Business backlog for the product and supporting business case creation for further developments.

Interface with global organization to collect and share best practice and common solutions across the region to improve efficiency.

Manage external partner relationships for relevant products.

Experienced in retail business

Experience of leading digital product connected to retail operation

Strong leadership skills organising, delegation and motivation Well-developed communication skills.

Be an authority on retail operations and how to analyse business performance and find opportunities for improvement.

Working experience with multidiscipline teams in international environment

Strong stakeholder management & influencing skills

Strong customer and people focus

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



