Job summary

Responsible for leading a large team to ensure delivery of HSSE, financial profitability, growth performance objectives and efficient retail operations. Holding accountability for the execution of a quality retail offer and related strategic initiatives, and delivering growth through operational excellence in all aspects of retail by maintaining consistent operating standards in compliance with legislation and BP policies/procedures.

The Digital Enablement Senior Manager for Europe is responsible for providing end to end support, operational product management, change management and deployment support for all store operating systems including legacy technology changes. This is a key role in the business with accountability for collaboratively improving system stability & efficiency across Europe.

Working with our Technology team as well as wider internal external partners, you will support improvement of escalation management and SLA’s as well as supporting change management, defining the product roadmap and supporting deployment for these systems.

Responsibilities:

Work with customers, staff members and key partners across the business to create digital channel requirement specifications in support of the development of relevant offers and systems

Support the team with tools that enable them to produce and implement operational delivery plans to enable effective, efficient and prioritised delivery of digital solutions in line with frontline customer & colleague capacity

Support mobility and convenience Europe to work together optimally on day-to-day systems management but also strategic development of digital roadmaps and dependency management

Plan, design and implement the required changes to business system escalation processes & problem management across payments, site systems, networks and retail process issues

Own and proactively support the resolution of system related issues across Europe including triage of daily operational issues, problem management and major incident management

Ensure the release of appropriate business & partner wide comms for small changes/bug fixes, patching and upgrade/outage of systems

Partner with our tech product managers to prioritise the backlog of store operating system changes required across Europe and identify interdependencies with technology changes

Facilitate and own product councils for the business including backlog prioritisation and roadmap develop

Ensure that all technology changes and deployments within the retail operating systems are run to budget to ensure any expenditure and cost is handled

Ensure that delivery of products or services through the programme meet the customers’ requirements

Responsible for the risk register for all projects within the programme and hold the accountability to mitigate and handle any risks

Engage and support the delivery of new products and releases and ensure appropriate service desk coverage is in place for launch

Experience

Strong change management experience, capable of leading the business & people through integration activities with a demonstrable record of accomplishments in continuous improvement projects and problem solving

Experience in process design and implementation

Solid understanding of digital products and technology

Well-developed interpersonal skills, including ability to communicate at all levels both internally & externally

Analytical problem solver, with the ability to seek innovative ways of addressing problems and to simplify activities

Lean 6 Sigma Yellow Belt qualification - or higher

At bp, we provide an extraordinary environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



