Digital Experience Manager - Convenience Stores

The Retail Operation Organization (ROO) is a new organization that supports the operations of one of the largest convenience store networks in the country, with over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking a guest-centric teammate with experience owning outstanding digital experiences in an enterprise environment.
The Digital Experience Manager is a strategic role responsible for either ampm’s or Thornton’s digital guest experience, and will bridge the worlds of UX design, Technology and Marketing. You will represent the voice of the guest, with a passion for human centered design and the constantly evolving processes (and tools) that enable the best experiences. You will think holistically about digital experiences (i.e. not married to any one touchpoint), and will know how to collaborate with a diverse, interdisciplinary team of your peers to get the best results while moving quickly. You will be adept at navigating highly sophisticated business environments. Ideally, you will have had hands-on UX and/or UI design experience and would be responsible for insuring we are bringing to market (quickly) simple and guest-centric experiences. This is a rare opportunity for the right person to truly transform people’s experiences, at scale.
You might have been a Product Manager or UX Manager at a brand, or an Account Director or Experience Strategy Manager at an experience design agency. Your previous titles aren’t critical, but the successful candidate will optimistically have a/an:
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!