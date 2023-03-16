Digital Experience Manager - Convenience Stores

Job summary

The Retail Operation Organization (ROO) is a new organization that supports the operations of one of the largest convenience store networks in the country, with over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking a guest-centric teammate with experience owning outstanding digital experiences in an enterprise environment.

The Digital Experience Manager is a strategic role responsible for either ampm’s or Thornton’s digital guest experience, and will bridge the worlds of UX design, Technology and Marketing. You will represent the voice of the guest, with a passion for human centered design and the constantly evolving processes (and tools) that enable the best experiences. You will think holistically about digital experiences (i.e. not married to any one touchpoint), and will know how to collaborate with a diverse, interdisciplinary team of your peers to get the best results while moving quickly. You will be adept at navigating highly sophisticated business environments. Ideally, you will have had hands-on UX and/or UI design experience and would be responsible for insuring we are bringing to market (quickly) simple and guest-centric experiences. This is a rare opportunity for the right person to truly transform people’s experiences, at scale.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead the strategy and the vision for your brand’s digital guest experience.

Maintain a prioritized digital roadmap, and ensure delivery against that roadmap.

Be responsible for the optimization, evolution and growth of your brand’s digital guest experiences.

Ensure the voice of the guest is represented in decision making, and that we are constantly modernizing our approach to capturing those inputs.

Drive collaboration with a cross functional team (including, but not limited to: product managers, tech, data & analytics, legal, marketing, category management and operations) to ensure success.

Deliver constant improvements to the experience and outstanding business results.

Apply strong analytical ability to evaluate the guest experience; assess against goals/KPIs; and, proactively identify improvements.

Own, run, and lead relationships with relevant vendors and agencies.

Evaluate new technologies and relevant services. Provide thought leadership and perspective for utilization.

Other duties and responsibilities as assigned.

More About Who We’re Looking For:

You might have been a Product Manager or UX Manager at a brand, or an Account Director or Experience Strategy Manager at an experience design agency. Your previous titles aren’t critical, but the successful candidate will optimistically have a/an:

Track record of understanding guest’s needs, and translating those needs into experiences.

Keen understanding of the importance our stores have in our guests lives, and a passion for serving them.

Passion for digital innovation, CX trends and solving for guests wants, needs and problems.

Collaborative approach to the work, and be a standout colleague that is kind, fun and inquisitive.

Growth mindset, and a positive approach to solving problems.

Ability to communicate effectively with a wide array of people in various job functions.

Obsession for serving our guests, and using data to get there.

Vision, and a POV on how to continually iterate on and evolve our guest experiences.

QSR, convenience, drugstore, or grocery experience a plus.

Job Requirements:

Bachelor's degree in a related field, or relevant work experience.

6+ years of experience in digital guest experience.

2+ years of accountability/responsibility for an entire digital product.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

