The purpose of this role is to develop leading Management Information (MI) capability and automated digital solutions in support of Refining and Finance leadership teams to enable effective performance management processes and execution of global refining strategies and Business Improvement Plans. The work will be organized and managed to facilitate the rapid scaling of proven use cases across US and global Refining/Finance, leveraging the existing Refining and Finance MI networks and aligning with bp’s group-wide digital strategy.

Do you want to play an important part in our NetZero ambitions and work with an outstanding team?

Digital Finance Analyst– Refining

The primary location of the role is in Spain (Castellón) Refinery but we are looking for candidates from Germany, Netherlands and the US where the job holder’s working location is in one of our refineries.



In this role You will:

Develop the Refining Finance Planning & Performance Management strategy and opportunity road map for Management Information and automated digital solutions, aligning with global MI networks and Innovation & Engineering (I&E), to progressively deliver new MI capabilities and enable the refinery and finance leadership teams to make better / faster decisions.

Project manage the use case development working with relevant refining/finance management/experts and I&E resources using the “think big, start small and scale rapidly” model to deliver quality use cases on time and budget. Direct and oversee third party contractor development team.

Create Power BI dashboards accessible to various stakeholders; ensuring data quality, consistency in formatting, and ease of use for end users to perform their ad hoc reporting

Prioritize reporting requirements/enhancements/bugs and execute on development and delivery.

Network extensively across Global Refineries, Finance, and Innovation & Engineering teams and leaders to assure program alignment and optimization to global / regional digital programs, initiative and strategies. Enable simple scale deployments where use case synergies are agreed across Refining and Finance leadership.

Build and maintain the Refining Finance performance management MI framework and supporting competency models. Clearly define how financial MI and automated solutions are linked to commercial performance and are integrated / optimized across the global refining portfolio

Lead Ad hoc finance transformation activity across the global Refinery Finance teams to enable; common solutions, rapid implementation of best practice and building of performance management capability.

What You will need to be successful:

Minimum 5 years of experience in commercial business with responsibilities covering: Driving performance analysis and management Delivering change projects across the organization

Bachelor’s Degree preferably in finance, business management or engineering

Proficiency in both oral and written English language, German, Spanish or Dutch knowledge could be an advantage

Experience creating Power BI dashboards accessible to various stakeholders.

Experience in application of digital technology and development methodologies including data lake, Tableau and Power BI.

Good knowledge of the refining business

Clear leadership skills to create business value working independently across a wide stakeholder base and refining and finance leadership.

Understanding of BP PPM processes and systems

Able to build strong relationships, trust, and credibility