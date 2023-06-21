Digital Garage Advisor

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing dedicated procurement, programme and stakeholder management.



Job Description:

The bp procurement organisation seeks to leverage our scale and commercial mindset to drive a world class cost base. We actively collaborate with the supply chain to build even greater value for the business while mitigating risk. Our focus is redefining supply, digitising operations and developing a phenomenal team to drive triple bottom line value across bp’s supply chains.

Reporting to the Digital Garage Senior Manager, the advisor will play a big part in delivering world leading procurement digital transformation. Digital garage is a new team helping bp procurement identify and pilot new and emerging technology in procurement. Today, we can’t do this quickly enough and the external market is developing fast! The team will partner with our category teams to identify pain points and bring in market opportunities to transform how we work, reflecting the pace of change and technology disruption required to reinvent bp.

Accountabilities;

Be a major player in the procurement technology market; deeply understand the established procurement tech supplier landscape whilst identifying partnering opportunities with early stage startups to collaborate on bp category pain points

Design targeted experiments, crafting hypotheses around procurement digital solutions that may help

Pilot and measure procurement digital technology, test hypotheses, whist validating the overall value case

Interface into 1P Programme to scale (where applicable) with real-world data on performance, value case, and technical outcomes or apply lessons learnt where hypothesis are disproved

Build an external bp brand “Digital Garage", helping to showcase bp procurement as an attractive place to work, and do business with.

Support the attitude shift required to transition from traditional ways of working towards an agile way of thinking

Essentials;

Experience working with Ariba

Relevant procurement experience, gained preferably in a multinational environment

Uses a broad range of negotiation techniques and adapts style and tactics to suit the situation

Effectively manages time and the climate, resolves deadlock, and understands how to handle internal customers to get win-win outcomes

Engages stakeholders and suppliers to collaborate and co-create appropriate and outstanding outcomes for all parties

Motivated by innovation and is intellectually curious to experiment

Master communicator, using a range of styles and approaches to gain dedication and support from diverse collaborators

Expert in building value cases and looks for value beyond cost reduction

Understands procurement business operations, commercial landscapes and external market factors

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Business Procurement, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Influencing, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Procurement Management, Procurement Practices, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.